ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Lewis County’s Unemployment Rate Rose to 5.6% in June

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x33yt_0h4ws2kC00

Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in June, increasing 0.3% to 5.6%, according to new data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department. The increase comes after the county unemployment rate fell 0.2% from 5.5% to 5.3% in May.

The rise in the unemployment rate was driven by a decline in the number of employed individuals in Lewis County, accompanied by an increase in the number of unemployed people. The number of employed individuals fell by 328, from 33,531 in May to 33,203 people in June, a decline of about 1%. At the same time, the number of unemployed individuals increased from 1,879 in May to 1,965 in June, an increase of about 4.57%. Overall, the labor force in Lewis County shrank by 242 individuals, a decline of about 0.7%.

Like Lewis County, the statewide unemployment rate rose by 0.3% from 3.6% to 3.9%, driven by a slight decrease in employment and a large increase in the number of unemployed individuals. The number of employed individuals declined by 9,255, or about 0.24%, while the number of unemployed individuals increased by 14,627, or about 10%. Statewide, the labor force increased by 5,372 people, or about 0.13%.

Elsewhere, Thurston County’s unemployment rate increased by 0.2%, rising from 4.3% to 4.5%. In Grays Harbor County, unemployment rates also rose by 0.2%, increasing from 6.6% to 6.8%. Pacific County saw its unemployment rate rise by 0.2% from 6.5% to 6.7%. Wahkiakum County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.4%. The unemployment rate in Cowlitz County increased by 0.2%, increasing from 5.2% to 5.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
southsoundbiz.com

Housing Market Continues to Adjust, Moderate

The housing market continued adjusting in July, with new statistics from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service showing more listings and fewer pending and closed sales from a year ago, including in South Sound. Prices still rose but at a generally slower pace across the 26-county NWMLS system. In the four-county...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Lewis County, WA
Business
Chronicle

Lewis County Announces New Location for Animal Shelter

Lewis County officials have announced that they are finalizing the purchase of the Washington State Employees Credit Union building located at 2015 Northeast Kresky Ave. in Chehalis to be the new site for the Lewis County Animal Shelter. The county will be paying $960,000 for the property. Currently, the Lewis...
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Unemployment Rates#Unemployment Rate Rose
Yakima Herald Republic

Tim Eyman forced to sell house to pay campaign finance fines, debts

Tim Eyman, the longtime anti-tax advocate and serial initiative promoter who was found liable last year for “numerous and particularly egregious” violations of campaign finance law, has been forced to sell his house to help pay off millions of dollars of fines and debt. A federal bankruptcy judge...
MUKILTEO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
thejoltnews.com

Olympia considering seeking federal grants to pay for water and wastewater projects

Olympia is contemplating applying for federal Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grants to fund the city's utilities projects. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administers the BRIC grant program, which is intended to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they undertake hazard mitigation projects. At the Utility...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health

Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
LACEY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime

The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Water District No Tenant Proposal Result

Lakewood Water District announcement. At the July 21, 2022, Board of Commissioner’s meeting, the Board approved the no tenant proposal. Starting September 5, 2022, Lakewood Water District will no longer be signing up tenants for water service, and accounts will remain in the property owner’s name. If your...
LAKEWOOD, WA
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
189
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy