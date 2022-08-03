Lewis County’s Unemployment Rate Rose to 5.6% in June

Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in June, increasing 0.3% to 5.6%, according to new data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department. The increase comes after the county unemployment rate fell 0.2% from 5.5% to 5.3% in May.

The rise in the unemployment rate was driven by a decline in the number of employed individuals in Lewis County, accompanied by an increase in the number of unemployed people. The number of employed individuals fell by 328, from 33,531 in May to 33,203 people in June, a decline of about 1%. At the same time, the number of unemployed individuals increased from 1,879 in May to 1,965 in June, an increase of about 4.57%. Overall, the labor force in Lewis County shrank by 242 individuals, a decline of about 0.7%.

Like Lewis County, the statewide unemployment rate rose by 0.3% from 3.6% to 3.9%, driven by a slight decrease in employment and a large increase in the number of unemployed individuals. The number of employed individuals declined by 9,255, or about 0.24%, while the number of unemployed individuals increased by 14,627, or about 10%. Statewide, the labor force increased by 5,372 people, or about 0.13%.

Elsewhere, Thurston County’s unemployment rate increased by 0.2%, rising from 4.3% to 4.5%. In Grays Harbor County, unemployment rates also rose by 0.2%, increasing from 6.6% to 6.8%. Pacific County saw its unemployment rate rise by 0.2% from 6.5% to 6.7%. Wahkiakum County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.4%. The unemployment rate in Cowlitz County increased by 0.2%, increasing from 5.2% to 5.4%.