Centralia, WA

Power of the Purse: Centralia Mayor Selected as the Woman of the Year by United Way

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
 3 days ago
Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston reacts as she is named “Woman of Distinction,” during a Power of the Purse event held Tuesday at Jester’s Auto Museum in Chehalis.

For her service to the community as an elected official and volunteer, Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston was awarded as the Woman of Distinction during United Way of Lewis County’s annual “Power of the Purse” event on Tuesday evening.

Jester’s Auto Museum was decked out with raffle purses, chains of jewels, flowers, candles and feathers for the event, which was 1920s themed. The guests were similarly bedazzled, with the mostly-woman crowd donning flapper gowns and headbands.

The annual event celebrates Women United, an affinity group of United Way with a focus on community service projects to increase opportunities for women and girls.

Earlier this year, Women United took on a new project, with Smith Johnston leading the charge, called “Supplies Period.” which aims to place free period supplies in school bathrooms.

“A lot of girls don't have access to these supplies because of poverty. They are expensive and sometimes they miss school because of that,” Smith Johnston said. “And then I was thinking about my school district in Centralia and thinking about the poverty levels there and wondering, ‘How many young people miss middle school because they didn't have access to basic supplies?”

With the help of Angela French, who works for the United Way of Pacific Northwest, Smith Johnston is starting the project with a pilot program in Centralia schools. She said her end goal is to get “Supplies Period.” in schools across Lewis County.

Reverend Alta Smith, who is Smith Johnston’s mother, spoke at Tuesday’s event, talking about the role of women to inspire each other and push one another to face their fears.

When introducing the award, last year’s winner, Lynn Braun, who is president of the United Way of Lewis County board, said Smith Johnston “inspires others to lead with integrity. Her heart is with her community, she wants to see it prosper now and in the future for generations.”

Accepting the award, Smith Johnston spoke about the challenges of being a single mother in Lewis County, but that in time, she was nurtured and accepted by her community.

“I ran for office because I wanted to give back to this community that had given so much to me and my family. I think I have a long way to go to pay that debt, but I thank you all for the opportunity to serve you, to serve Centralia and to be a part of this sorority. I just feel like, really, we should have everybody up on this stage.”

