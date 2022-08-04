Cut To Size: Meet The Founders Of Universal Standard, The World's Most Size-Inclusive Brand

Mickey. Minnie. Belle. Elsa. When it comes to bold screen stars of the past and present, it simply doesn’t get more iconic than those who’ve appeared in Disney films. It makes sense, then, that when contemplating its first-ever global collaboration, Stuart Weitzman partnered with the entertainment giant on a limited-edition capsule collection for fall 2022. Disney x Stuart Weitzman, as it’s so-called, combines the shoe brand’s industry-beloved silhouettes (think: the Nudistcurve sandal and the 5050 boot) with Mickey and Minnie Mouse via Swarovski crystal embellishments in the shape of everyone’s favorite big-eared sweethearts.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO