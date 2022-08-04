ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Mark Whipple helps Scott Frost like his team; John Cook is like Steve Jobs

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost was in a mood at Big Ten media days, he was in his element during his next chat with the media — 10 days into training camp. He likes the leaders. He likes the defense. He likes the new vibe on special teams, to the extent that vim can change the things out of a kicker or punter’s control. He likes the depth at quarterback and, based on Friday’s comments, the strengths a fully healthy Casey Thompson brings to the table.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Five-star talent. Three-star career — so far — at LSU. At Nebraska, that can change. Coaches frankly expect it to change. Palmer has all the tools — height, length,...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

As top-100 prospect Malachi Coleman nears decision, winning in 2022 is key

Malachi Coleman watched the live video on his phone as shouts and music filled the speaker. It could be a sneak preview of his football future. The Lincoln East senior and top-100 national prospect is finishing a busy summer. He sprinted at the National Junior Olympics last week in Sacramento, California. He’s squeezing in preseason photo shoots and gearing up for team practices.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team. Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Let's look back at the best moments of Big Ten volleyball media days

The Nebraska volleyball program works to develop its athletes as both players and people, including in their confidence. And, so, even with head coach John Cook seated next to her during a news conference Nebraska senior Madi Kubik wasn’t afraid to have a differing opinion than the four-time national champion coach about one of the hot topics of the week at Big Ten volleyball media days.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska, UNO women play to scoreless draw in soccer exhibition

The Nebraska and UNO soccer teams are very familiar with one another. On Sunday night, there was little separating them on the field, either. The in-state rivals — the Mavericks started seven players from the Omaha/Lincoln area, the Huskers six — played to a scoreless draw in the exhibition opener in front of 1,252 at Caniglia Field.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska track throws guru St. Clair elevated to interim head coach

Nebraska track and field assistant coach Justin St. Clair has been elevated to the program's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season. Husker athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move Friday, one day after longtime coach Gary Pepin retired after 42 seasons at NU. St. Clair is considered as one...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Nebraska middle blocker Kayla Caffey commits to Texas

Kayla Caffey has officially moved on from the Nebraska volleyball team, announcing her pledge to Texas on Friday. Eyebrows were raised last week when Caffey, a second-team All-American last season, announced she was entering the transfer portal, citing a lack of scholarship from Nebraska. In a social media post last...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Nebraska for his second basketball camp

LINCOLN — Before Isaiah Roby chose basketball, he wanted to play quarterback. Roby, the former Husker forward and current San Antonio Spur, played football until 10th grade. “I was a little bit (like) Cam Newton,” he said — tall, fast, big arm — and he attended camps hosted by Bears defensive end Alex Brown.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska and Georgia make top seven for Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman

LINCOLN — The state's No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class released a top seven on Saturday that includes Nebraska. Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, a top 100 recruit according to several major scouting services, listed NU, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Mississippi and Oklahoma in seven. Coleman has made...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference on Friday

Check out Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska football's practice on Friday. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Practice report: Scott Frost says the No. 1 QB spot is Casey Thompson's 'job to lose'. People are also reading…. Husker notes:
LINCOLN, NE

