Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
AOL Corp
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
Hacking attack drains £5m from 8,000 wallets linked to Solana crypto network
Nearly $6m (£4.9m) has been drained from accounts linked to the Solana crypto network after a hacker targeted 8,000 wallets. The Solana Foundation, an organisation that supports the blockchain network, said a “malicious actor” had taken funds from a number of wallets linked to Solana. It said...
Another crypto bridge attack: Nomad loses $190 million in 'chaotic' hack
Heists continue to plague the crypto world, with news of large sums stolen from digital currency firms seemingly every month. But while crypto exchanges were once the main point of attack, hackers now appear to have a new target: blockchain bridges.
Vox
The crypto crackdown begins
It’s been a rough couple months for some people who’ve had it easy for a long time. A growing number of cryptocurrency operations may finally be facing some consequences for their alleged illegal actions. On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 11 people behind Forsage, calling it...
CoinDesk
Want to Strike Terror in Crypto Markets in 2022? Just Say You’re Suspending Withdrawals
Bank runs are nothing new. Those frightening incidents when too many customers demand their money back at the same time have destroyed many financial institutions over the years. Traditional banks largely solved that with deposit insurance, a guarantee from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to make customers whole up to...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Warren Issues Rallying Cry to Counter Crypto’s Influence Over Banks
The proposals to regulate cryptocurrency that have been circulated so far on Capitol Hill have largely been favorable to the industry, but opposition to that approach is beginning to organize. In what is almost certainly a first step toward building a coalition in favor of tough regulation, Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
White House resists Congress’ bipartisan bid to overhaul U.S.-Taiwan relations
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei isn't the only moment of congressional hawkishness the Biden administration would prefer to cage as it seeks to avoid provocation of China.
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong Investors Lost $50M From Crypto Scams in 2022 (Report)
Cryptocurrency scams in Hong Kong for the first half of 2022 were reportedly up by 105% than in H1, 2021. Cryptocurrency scams have reportedly been one of the most common cyber offenses in Hong Kong during the first half of 2022, and 25% involved digital assets. The concerning number of...
kitco.com
The growing "bitcoin, not crypto" movement
It's easy to forget that before Terra/Luna and Celsius imploded, they were the hottest thing in crypto. Venture capitalists and others who invested early collected obscene yields while the value of their tokens soared. Bitcoin's returns looked small and frail by comparison. So vast amounts of capital flowed into Luna...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase introduces Ethereum staking rewards for US institutions
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, will open an option for its US domestic institutional clients to stake Ethereum (ETH). This move, which Coinbase says it provides another crypto on-ramp to institutions looking to enter the crypto space, comes in anticipation of the Ethereum network’s long-promised shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.
