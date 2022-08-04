Recessions breed new business ventures. Here’s how to get in the game.

Over the past several years, Black Tech Week has grown in stature and become more nationally recognized, drawing in business owners from across the country. It was purchased last year by Lightship Capital, an economic development organization based in Cincinnati that aims to develop and fund remarkable talent while catalyzing emerging ecosystems, specifically for founders of color, LGBTQ+, women, and people with disabilities. Each of the identified groups that Lightship Capital supports is underserved in the wealth management industry and the funding arena.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO