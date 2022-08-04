Recessions breed new business ventures. Here’s how to get in the game.

Read on www.uab.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
TechCrunch
Turn your startup’s pricing strategy into a powerful growth lever
A startup’s growth may be at risk if it’s too slow to revise its model, especially during times of quickly changing consumer behavior and inflation. Developing or revising a pricing model is a complex, multi-dimensional problem. Price is the most obvious element, but there are many others. Getting it right requires input from many perspectives: product, operations, finance, and sales, to name just a few.
Takeaways from Black Tech Week – ‘Monetization’ Doesn’t Always Mean Selling the Company
Over the past several years, Black Tech Week has grown in stature and become more nationally recognized, drawing in business owners from across the country. It was purchased last year by Lightship Capital, an economic development organization based in Cincinnati that aims to develop and fund remarkable talent while catalyzing emerging ecosystems, specifically for founders of color, LGBTQ+, women, and people with disabilities. Each of the identified groups that Lightship Capital supports is underserved in the wealth management industry and the funding arena.
CNBC
Companies’ DEI plans often stall at ‘frozen’ middle management—here's how to fix it
During the past two years, companies nationwide have pledged to improve and embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplaces. However, many organizations have missed the mark, leaving employees of color feeling unsupported and even considering reentering the job market. Diversity in managerial and executive positions remains an issue for...
12 Top Side Hustles You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts
Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...
JOBS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Small-Business Ideas for Women
Starting your own business can be an empowering way to take control of your financial life, while also (ideally) allowing for more flexibility in when and how you work. But knowing where to start or...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
protocol.com
If you think startups are overvalued, there are new ways to short them
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m kind of shocked it's August already? I already sent one email asking for a meeting by the end of July. This week in the startup world: a who’s who list of who got a subpoena from Twitter, a second round of layoffs and how to short a startup.
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
July was a good month for stocks, and August could be too as solid earnings roll in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Fast Company
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
Half of US Businesses Under-Invest in Consumerized B2B Payments Tech
The Payment Cross-Border Enterprise Payments Innovation Playbook, a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, overviews how payments orchestration can help international enterprises streamline their cross-border payments operations to maximize their cross-border growth potential. Global consumer demand for convenient, hassle-free online checkout experience is spilling over into the parallel world of B2B payments....
Fast Company
L’Attitude Ventures’ Sol Trujillo on funding Latino entrepreneurs with help from JPMorgan Chase
In recent years, the VC sector has been criticized for underfunding Black, Latino, and female-owned or run companies. But there is some good news on that front: With the aim of narrowing the funding gap, L’Attitude Ventures on Wednesday announced the closing of its first institutional fund—raising more than $100 million with which the self-described purpose-driven venture capital firm plans to invest in early-stage companies and startups run by Latino entrepreneurs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seeking nominations for Insider's 100 People Transforming Business series
Insider is excited to announce the 100 People Transforming Business series is coming back for its 4th edition this November. This year will feature a Reader's Choice list in addition to the editor nominations. Read more for details.
Fast Company
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: Innovation Team of the Year
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether focused on microscopic computer chips or cement trucks full of concrete, these six teams stood out to Fast Company judges for devising innovative solutions to global problems.
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
Engadget
College textbook maker Pearson eyes NFTs to claim a cut of second-hand sales
Advocates often tout the technology's ability to grant the creator a cut of second-hand sales as one of its major attributes. Artists can earn from one of their digital creations years after first selling it. Others are looking at NFTs to earn a buck from the secondary market too, including the publishers of college textbooks.
The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard
In 2020, when the pandemic was going strong, billionaire Marc Andreessen turned heads by publishing an essay on his company website titled “It’s Time to Build.”. “I expect this essay to be the target of criticism,” he wrote while expressing a mindset that has come to be called YIMBY, for “yes in my backyard.”
Employees Are Over Foosball Tables and Free Snacks. Your Company Culture Needs This Instead.
Your business needs to adapt to your employees' new needs.
Comments / 0