15 Ways To Keep Your Dog Safe While Exploring Scenic Idaho

You can never leave your dog outside for too long without them getting into something. And if you can, you're one of the lucky few. Sometimes dogs will dig through the yard, trying to get out on the other side of the fence. Other dogs might chase down squirrels, rabbits and birds. And if those dogs are good enough to track down another animal, they try bringing them over to you as if it's some sort of prize.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO