Drink Up! Idahoans Spending Record Money On Alcohol Now

10 Interesting & Cool Potato Facts No One Talks About!
After looking into it, we've decided the potato is one of the most misunderstood and villainized veggies out there. And while Idaho is the home of the russet potato, we could do so much more to advocate for one of our biggest crops!. Don't Tater-Hate, Participate!. It comes as no...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
What is Idaho’s “Favorite Cereal?” It’s Not What You Think…
According to National Today, “There isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know a bowl of cereal, a spoon and some milk equals a party in your mouth! Fiber, sugar, raisins, or even lucky charms – the flavors and prizes each box holds are limitless and can add to any humdrum morning."
Are The Least Popular Baby Names In 2022 Common In Idaho?
Names, much like trends in general, come and go. They'll be popular one year, and nonexistent the next. Maybe it depends on who and what is popular in a given year, maybe it's all luck. Metro just revealed the baby names that aren't as popular in 2022 as they were...
The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States
The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling. If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If...
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
Incredible Idaho Home Priced To Sell For $24 Million [photos]
Idaho real estate has captured the nation's attention for several years. However, when the Wall Street Journal profiles an Idaho home, it has to be very special. Idaho is a place where the rich and famous can build their estates. Whether it's Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, or other parts of...
Idaho Governor Brad Little Announces Mental Health Investment
Nearly six months ago, we shared with you the news that Idaho Governor Brad Little was going to be making a big investment in mental health. Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health. Again today, news of investment in mental health came from the Office of...
Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom
A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
Here is the Minimum Wage the Year You Were Born
I can recall my first job in high school working as a grocery bagger. I remember feeling so proud making a minimum wage of $5.15 an hour after spending hours under the summer sun pushing carts all afternoon. It wasn't that long ago but I do recall living expenses being much cheaper.
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Idaho Sports Bar Named Most Game-changing, is it worth the drive?
Today is International Beer Day! It may be time to hit the road and go try a new sports bar — this Idaho sports bar was recently featured as one of the most Game-changing sports bars and Idaho’s best spot for food and drink by Lovefood. I mean......
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Viral Post Sorted States Into Hogwarts Houses–Do We Agree With Idaho’s Placement?
The Sorting Hat has spoken! This week, a post has gone viral that sorted every state in the country into a Hogwarts House. The problem? As a Harry Potter fan, I disagree with almost every decision this list made. I'm not going to let it slide, it must be addressed. Especially when it comes to Idaho.
15 Ways To Keep Your Dog Safe While Exploring Scenic Idaho
I love bringing my dog along with me on adventures. There's nothing he loves more than getting out into the open and just running without a care. However, if I choose to bring him along, it's important I look after him and make sure he is safe and comfortable. If it's hot outside for me...just imagine how he's feeling! So, I've prepared 15 tips to help keep your furry friend safe as you explore together!
Idaho Power Shows Me Why Math is Important
Last week, you may have read an article from me regarding a conspiracy theory I had about Idaho Power's LED night lights that they give you when you begin service. It began as a thought over the sink and my mind went down a whole rabbit hole, questioning what these night lights are actually costing us.
Idahoans Outraged Over Natural Gas Prices Rising Over 25%
The cost of heating your homes in Idaho will increase this year thanks to a public-regulated utility raising your bill by over twenty-five percent. Intermountain Gas Company announced to customers this week that the cost of natural gas would be going up this year. Last May, the company applied for...
