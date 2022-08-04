'The Wall That Heals' honors Native American Vietnam Veterans in Iowa

Read on kdsm17.com
Related
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Des Moines Business Record
Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio
Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates
The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
One of the Longest Go Kart Tracks in the Midwest is in Waterloo
Ready, Set, GO! While it's only the beginning of August it's always a good reminder that we aren't too far away from fall and now is the time to get in that remaining summer fun while you can. We didn't do a ton of this growing up but I'm pretty sure I can remember every single time my parents took our family to a go-kart track.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
Iowa’s Gas Prices Fall to “Lowest” in the Nation
I put "lowest" in quotes on purpose because the news kind of sounds better than it is. The Des Moines Register says that another 19.8 cents average drop in gas prices across Iowa this week means we have the lowest cost in the nation--along with Missouri. We are both at $3.737 per gallon, which is well below the national average of $4.133 a gallon. OPEC is finally increasing output, to 648,000 barrels per day, at least that's how the Register explains it.
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iowa.media
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Iowa Basketball: Top target Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery continues to build one of his strongest classes of his Iowa coaching career. On Saturday, four-star guard Pryce Sandfort announced that he will become a Hawkeye. Iowa has been relentlessly pursuing Sandfort since they secured a commitment from now-sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort. Pryce averaged 26.6 points, 10.3...
Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death
IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of […]
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested in connection to Club Legacy shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested a Waterloo man on Thursday in connection to a shooting at Club Legacy on May 30. Police said 23-year-old Jaylon Holmes faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and reckless use of a firearm. Police said they responded to...
247Sports projects Iowa to be among best defenses in the country
The Hawkeyes recorded 25 interceptions during the 2021 season, but this year's defense might be even better than last year. Despite losing three starters in the secondary, Iowa returns all three linebackers and most of the pieces of a good defensive line. This week, 247Sports projected the top 10 defenses....
KCCI.com
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
Comments / 0