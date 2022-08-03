'Days Of Our Lives' Shake-Up! Long Running Soap Moving From Free-To-Air To Subscription

Beloved, long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives is moving to a new home this September. Following over 50 years airing on NBC, the network announced the show will begin streaming on Peacock.

Starting Monday, September 12, new episodes of the popular soap will be available exclusively to Peacock Premium subscribers for a small fee of 4.99.

mega

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," Mark Lazarus , who serves as chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, explained in a statement.

LISA RINNA REVEALS SHE HAD 'A COUPLE OF ONE-NIGHT STANDS' WITH 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' COSTAR PATRICK MULDOON

"With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers," he added.

mega

Regular episodes will continue to air weekdays on the network until the turnover takes place this Fall. A one-hour news program called NBC News Daily is currently scheduled to fill the Days of Our Lives slot.

'MELROSE PLACE' STAR JACK WAGNER'S SON HARRISON FOUND DEAD IN PARKING LOT, CAUSE OF DEATH BEING INVESTIGATED

Since its 1965 debut, Days has aired a whopping 14,000 episodes over nearly 60 wild seasons. However, it hasn't been without its bumps in the road. As OK! previously reported, the show was put into indefinite hiatus in November 2019.

The news hit headlines several weeks after the entire cast of the hit drama series was released from their contracts as rumors swirled that the show would finally be coming to an end.

However, Days star Chandler Massey (who plays the character Will Horton) took to social media that same month to put an end to the rumors.

"We’re not being cancelled," he tweeted at the time. "We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!"

TVLine was first to confirm Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock.