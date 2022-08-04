Search underway for person of interest in Des Moines' 11th homicide of 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A 21-year-old Des Moines man has been charged in a crash on the city's east side, that resulted in one death and several people injured. Police say 21-year-old Guy Lawrence is charged with O.W.I. and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's accused of broadsiding a vehicle Wednesday night near East 43rd Court and Hubbell Avenue. A passenger in the other car, 49-year-old Susan Kelly, died in the crash. Police say Kelly's 18-year-old daughter was turning left onto Hubbell when her car was hit by a vehicle driven by Lawrence.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO