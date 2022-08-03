Read on www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
Five From Burley Injured in Crash with Truck
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people from Burley were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Fremont County. According to Idaho State Police, all five people in the car, a Subaru Legacy, had to be taken to an area hospital a little after 5 p.m. The car had been headed west on U.S. Highway 20 and crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man from Pennsylvania; the truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The people in the Subaru are all in their early 20s, three of which were not wearing seat belts. The crash blocked traffic for about two hours.
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
Police: Local man who punched cop at local bar charged with battery on an officer
POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of striking a Pocatello police officer inside a bar last week, court and police records show. Michael James Archer, of Pocatello, faces charges of felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription. The incident began to unfold shortly before 2 a.m. on July 27 when...
Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents
POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was tased and arrested after his aggression toward a local bartender and bar patron was redirected at an officer, police said. Michael James Archer, 26, has been charged with a felony for battery on an officer for allegedly attempting to punch the officer twice. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a legend — or prescription — drug without a prescription.
Idaho Falls man injured after fleeing from police and crashing motorcycle in Burley
BURLEY — An 18-year-old Idaho Falls man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday as he fled from police. Jordan Scott Fenton was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to a report released by the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. At about 9:15 p.m., Cpl. Mason Butikofer of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area of Overland Avenue and Bedke Boulevard when he saw...
Several injuries following crash at Ashton Hill
A two-vehicle crash on the Ashton Hill sent several people with serious injuries to the hospital Saturday evening. Weather may have contributed to the accident, said Fremont County Emergency Management on its Facebook page.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Superintendent reflects on school shooting: ‘It was hell in all honesty’
BOISE – Chad Martin never thought he’d find himself cleaning up a student’s blood in the aftermath of a school shooting. But, not wanting to put that burden on others, the superintendent of the Jefferson County School District and members of his staff did just that after a May 2021 shooting at the district’s Rigby Middle School that left two students and a staff member injured.
Little appoints wife of deceased eastern Idaho lawmaker to Senate seat
POCATELLO — Governor Brad Little announced Friday the appointment of Eva Nye to the District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Senator Mark Nye. A Pocatello resident, Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served the community for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes acting as a substitute legislator for District 29 Representatives Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters.
New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Local teen performs stunning tricks on galloping glittered horses
Dozens of teens participate in the War Bonnet Roundup rodeo every year but only one hangs off a glitter covered horse head first in a magenta and teal patterned leotard. Brooklyn Voigt, a 16 year old from Shelley, trick rides for rodeo audiences.
Essential Elements: The jewel in the town
Edson Fichter Nature Area is a gem in this Gem State and in Pocatello and Chubbuck. Found a little south of town, just off the Bannock Highway, in between Riverside and Juniper Hills golf courses, the Edson Fichter Nature Area (EFNA) is both firmly located within city limits and provides abundant environmental, wildlife and outdoor opportunities. What makes it essential? Keep reading.
Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
Emma Belles and Garrett Hawkes plan to marry
Together with their families, Emma and Garrett, both of Ashton, are making plans for an August 6, 2022 wedding in the Idaho Falls Temple. Emma is the daughter of Doug and Shanon Belles of Ashton. Emma graduated from Ithaca High School in Michigan. She attended and graduated from Paul Mitchell the School in Rexburg.
Petition filed demanding recall of three Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman has officially filed a petition demanding a recall vote for three members of the Pocatello City Council. Joan Reed filed the petition after racially insensitive comments were made at recent council meetings by council member Roger Bray. The petition requests the Bannock County Elections Office hold a recall vote for Bray and two fellow members of the council — Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
City weighing options for condemned water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. The water slide at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn wooden steps. John Banks, Pocatello parks and recreation director, said since then the city has been actively working to replace the structure. ...
