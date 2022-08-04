I have a potentially chronic disease. I pay $1,000 per month for insurance to ensure I am protected. I went to the ER in Ellsworth on June 15 and waited in a crowded waiting room. Three hours in they inserted an IV line and took blood and urine, then informed us they had no nurses and therefore no beds. My choice was to sit and wait for an unknown amount of time, in pain, with others in the same boat, many of whom had arrived before me. I chose to go home knowing my doctor would work hard to get me a CT and an answer. Letting us know when we arrive that there’s no hope of admission should be included in a patient bill of rights. I was charged $599 for blood tests and a urine test. I was never seen by a doctor or even a PA. My insurance paid $38.46.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO