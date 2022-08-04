ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!

Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
HOLDEN, ME
102.9 WBLM

The World Series is Coming to Maine and Gifford’s Ice Cream is Involved

Just like football tends to be a way of life for southern and midwestern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Little League seems to be a way of life in New England. Multiple times, Northern New England has been represented in the Little League World Series that is played every August, but never has a major Little League event taken place in the area.
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

Versant Power Distribution Rate Request

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sale of Hampden waste facility approved Friday

HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced municipal Hampden waste facility has just been approved for sale by a judge on Friday. The Municipal Review Committee was approved to purchase the Hampden waste facility after months-long negotiations between the Bondholder Trustee, the Receiver, Lienholders, and the organization, according to a news release issued Friday by the MRC.
HAMPDEN, ME
Ellsworth American

Class act will be missed

On behalf of my wife, myself and my family we are sorry to hear that Finn’s is closed. Clearly in our mind it was an institution, a major piece of Ellsworth’s restaurant community. The wait staff was great, the bartenders were top-shelf and the kitchen staff did a fantastic job.
ELLSWORTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Millinocket has a new G1 broadband provider

A Hallowell broadband provider has said it will offer internet service in Millinocket. Outer Reach Broadband said its reach will be 1,800 homes in the Penobscot County town. "Joining the Millinocket community is a huge thrill for us," said Tom Kirby, president of Outer Reach Broadband. "It's a truly special town that will benefit from accessible high-speed internet subscriptions in exciting new ways. Our home-grown approach to connecting communities was made for Maine towns just like Millinocket, so we're really looking forward to these new opportunities."
MILLINOCKET, ME
WMTW

Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school

ROCKPORT, Maine — Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School overnight. Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m. on Friday. When the Rockland Fire Department got to...
ROCKLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Former Maine men’s hockey captain signs with Maine Mariners

PORTLAND – Former Maine hockey captain Mitch Fossier has signed a contract with the Maine Mariners. Fossier’s arrival in Portland adds to the four Black Bear alumni to play for the Mariners last season. The former Maine captain spent last season playing in Slovakia, where he scored 15 goals while notching 12 assists in 38 games.
PORTLAND, ME
Ellsworth American

Marion Louise Strout

Marion Louise Strout, 87, died Aug. 2, 2022, at an Ellsworth hospital after a short illness. She was born March 31, 1935, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Walter L. and Margaret L. (Bunker) Giles. Marion grew up on the Surry Road and, upon graduation, married her high school sweetheart and...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Emergency care in crisis

I have a potentially chronic disease. I pay $1,000 per month for insurance to ensure I am protected. I went to the ER in Ellsworth on June 15 and waited in a crowded waiting room. Three hours in they inserted an IV line and took blood and urine, then informed us they had no nurses and therefore no beds. My choice was to sit and wait for an unknown amount of time, in pain, with others in the same boat, many of whom had arrived before me. I chose to go home knowing my doctor would work hard to get me a CT and an answer. Letting us know when we arrive that there’s no hope of admission should be included in a patient bill of rights. I was charged $599 for blood tests and a urine test. I was never seen by a doctor or even a PA. My insurance paid $38.46.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Opportunities worth pursuing

As a retired director of Hancock Planning Commission (HCPC), I applaud the July 14 Ellsworth American editorial on the sharing of municipal services. My opinions are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of the HCPC leadership. Implementing fair and cost-effective sharing of services will be an uphill battle...
HANCOCK, ME
foxbangor.com

New information on Winterport stabbing

WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
WINTERPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Speed details to be conducted in August

ELLSWORTH — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and police departments throughout New England are teaming up to raise awareness of the risks of speeding and remind drivers to obey speed limits. Speed details will be conducted through Aug. 14. According to NHTSA,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
BELFAST, ME

