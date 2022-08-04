Read on www.ellsworthamerican.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine in effort to prevent thefts
BANGOR, Maine — A new law to prevent the theft of catalytic converters went into effect in Maine on Monday. Gov. Janet Mills signed the law in April with the intention of making catalytic converters more traceable to, in turn, prevent theft. Under the new law, any catalytic converter...
wabi.tv
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
Ellsworth American
Virginia (Ginny) Dawn Hawrylycz
Virginia (Ginny) Dawn Hawrylycz died peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2022, at age 89. Virginia was born of Ina Farnsworth Kane and Udolph Kane on Aug. 17, 1932, in Ellsworth. She grew up in Surry, where her father and uncle owned Kane Brothers store, and later in Cherryfield.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
WMTW
Maine Lobster Festival ends in Rockland after two years away
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland wrapped up after five days on Sunday after two years away. Over 22,000 pounds of lobster was consumed during the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Organizers say that the festival, which offered free admission,...
NY man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of NY man in Bangor, Maine
BANGOR, Maine — The case of a deadly shooting in Bangor came to a conclusion Monday morning. Khalid Harris of New York pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2020 death of Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but eight and a half years suspended.
Ellsworth American
Rex Lowell Cave
Bullhead City, Ariz., Mishawaka, Ind., and Ellsworth. Rex Lowell Cave, age 81, originally of Mishawaka, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Rex was born April 12, 1940, in Mishawaka, to the late Milford and Pauline (Wentland) Cave. The Mishawaka High School graduate proudly served his country in the...
wabi.tv
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
Ellsworth American
All in the family: Pop-up art show features sisters and a daughter
BROOKLIN — Two sisters and a daughter, whose collective artwork ranges from abstract and landscapes to digitally altered photos on wood and canvas, are currently featured at Bay Road Gallery. The Pine Tree State binds together the sisters and daughter who live far away from each other in Brooklin, Hawaii and British Columbia. The pop-up art show has briefly drawn them back together.
Ellsworth American
Robert H. Phillips Jr.
Robert H. Phillips Jr. (Bobby), 57, of Frankfort passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2022, at his home. He was born in Framingham on June 20, 1964, to Robert H. Phillips Sr. and the late Janice M. Bullock. Bobby joined the Coast Guard in 1982 after graduating from Searsport High School. Bobby was always the fun one when in a crowd and his laugh was contagious. He loved sports whether he was watching a game or playing himself. He was a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan. He collected baseball cards and lots of memorabilia. Bob was always happiest when he was able to spend time with his daughters and grandchildren. Bob played an important role in his nieces and nephews lives and the kids always asked, “Is Uncle Bobby coming over?” He will be forever missed.
The Brewer Public Pool Must Be Super Close… There’s Water.
Granted, the summer is almost over. Imagine growing up your whole life in the Brewer area and getting used to the presence of the Brewer Public Pool. It would be so easy to take it for granted. Of course, that's probably how the folks who live near the Dakin Pool in Bangor felt this year too. The Brewer pool has just been slowly getting some work done on it, but now there's action.
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
Ellsworth American
Fields of colors: Textile artist to show richly patterned quilts
BROOKSVILLE — Penobscot textile artist and designer Ron King will exhibit his latest vibrant quilts in “Fields of Color 2.0” in August at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary’s the Gallery Within. King dyes the fabric in two contrasting colors and many subtle gradations of them. The contrasting range of hues form the design.
wabi.tv
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue. Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards...
Ellsworth American
James (Dale) Treadwell
James (Dale) Treadwell, 89, died at home due to kidney failure on July 30, 2022. He was born June 15, 1933, in Ellsworth, the son of James E. and Isabel F. (Tate) Treadwell. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Granville Tate. Dale graduated from Ellsworth High School,...
wabi.tv
Holden crash closes portion of Route 1A
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Route 1A in Holden was closed for about an hour after a crash. It happened around 6:30 near the KOA. The Holden Police Department tells us the driver of an SUV was pulling out of the driveway when he collided with a pickup truck.
