Fairfield, CA

Crews control 4-alarm fire in Fairfield that prompted road closures

 3 days ago

Crews have controlled a 4-alarm fire at Hancock Drive and Discovery Way in Fairfield on Thursday that prompted several road closures.

No structures were being threatened, but motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Both Hancock Drive and Discovery Way are closed to traffic.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

