Can DVSN Stand The Heat Of Headkracks One Chip Challenge?

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago

Source: The Morning Hustle / The Morning Hustle


DVSN tapped in with The Morning Hustle to share their highly-controversial single “ If I Get Caught ,” an ode to “keeping it real” when it comes to relationships and infidelities that ironically enough samples Jay-Z’s classic (and equally problematic) 2002 hit “Song Cry.”

RELATED: DVSN Keeps It Real On “If I Get Caught” Controversy And Jay-Z Clearing The Sample

Headkrack couldn’t let them leave without offering them an opportunity to participate in his #onechipchallege, a viral contest where people eat the worlds hottest chip in 60 seconds with no water at all! A single tortilla chip from Paqui chips are known to bring tears to the eye’s of even the strongest man with a heat that keeps building until it becomes unbearable for many! DVSN was up for the challenge which actually made them the first to ever accept! Watch the video below and see how they did!

