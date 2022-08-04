ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

stadiumjourney.com

Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field – Worcester Bravehearts

Baseball has been played on the site of Fitton Field at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, since 1905. Properly named Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field, the ballpark is named in honor of the Reverend James Fitton, who donated the land on which the baseball and adjacent football stadium are located.
WORCESTER, MA
FanSided

Worcester Red Sox no-hitter a dream of historical value

On the night of August 4th, amid a New England heat wave, the Worcester Red Sox packed Polar Park for a game that went better than expected. Although everyone knew that a no-hitter was progressing, so many other factors contributed to this high-stake, high-energy game that players and fans almost forgot about it altogether.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”

This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Principal named for Longmeadow’s Blueberry Hill Elementary School

LONGMEADOW – A long-term educator who has served as an administrator in India and Oregon has been hired as principal of Blueberry Hill Elementary School. David Allen will begin work on Aug. 15 after accepting the position. He was selected from an applicant pool that included multiple experienced educators, Superintendent Martin O’Shea said in a statement.
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Defense begins presenting case in Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial

Despite the extreme heat, it’s August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Backroads Blues Festival coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Backroads Blues Festival is coming to Springfield Symphony Hall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing. A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues. Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Boston

Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified

The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Native American culture in early Wilbraham explored

Wilbraham - Historian Patrick Duquette will explain how Wilbraham was at the crossroads of Native American culture on Sunday, Aug. 7 in the garden at the Old Meeting House Museum in the center of Wilbraham at 2 p.m. Duquette’s talk is free and open to the public as part of...
WILBRAHAM, MA

