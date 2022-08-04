Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,645 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.
Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial
Shares of ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
American Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXP)
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade
Several other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock
Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog...
Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 10.7% Following Analyst Upgrade
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.
First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of...
