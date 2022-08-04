Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Several other research analysts have also commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO