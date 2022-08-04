Read on www.etfdailynews.com
Related
etfdailynews.com
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,645 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
etfdailynews.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird
Several other research analysts have also commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etfdailynews.com
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
etfdailynews.com
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
etfdailynews.com
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
etfdailynews.com
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Cut to $95.00
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
etfdailynews.com
Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock
Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog...
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Institutional...
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) vs. Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Head-To-Head Comparison
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk. Institutional and Insider...
etfdailynews.com
Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
Critical Survey: Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) and Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. Valuation and...
etfdailynews.com
BMO Capital Markets Increases Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $47.00
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
etfdailynews.com
Head to Head Review: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)
Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
etfdailynews.com
Contrasting EVE (NYSE:EVEX) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares...
etfdailynews.com
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
etfdailynews.com
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Head to Head Contrast
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations. Risk and Volatility.
Comments / 0