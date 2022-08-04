Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO