Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,645 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird
Several other research analysts have also commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.
Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock
Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog...
Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Insider & Institutional...
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
Contrasting Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial
Shares of ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 3.2%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reviewing Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk. Institutional and...
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Up 0.1%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) versus Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Financial Survey
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership. Valuation...
Head-To-Head Comparison: Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings. Profitability.
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
BMO Capital Markets Increases Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $47.00
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 15th (NASDAQ:MHUA)
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %. NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. About Meihua International Medical Technologies. (Get Rating) Meihua International...
