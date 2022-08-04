Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

