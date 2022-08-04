ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,645 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.
Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Several other research analysts have also commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
Reviewing Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) & Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk. Institutional and...
Head to Head Survey: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) vs. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Institutional...
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Critical Comparison

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Head to Head Review: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) vs. Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk. Institutional and Insider...
Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog...
Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InPlay Oil (IPOOF) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) & Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Head to Head Contrast

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations. Risk and Volatility.
Head to Head Survey: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This...
InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,928,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,629.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000.
Analyzing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends. Earnings &...
