Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,645 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.34.
Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock
Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00. On Friday, July 29th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog...
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Shell Asset Management Co. Has $161,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 1,152 Shares of Stock
SBAC stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,798,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,108,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade
Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS...
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial
Shares of ENSG opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)
PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)
OPT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Opthea Limited has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth. A number of brokerages have...
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tyson Foods Put Options (NYSE:TSN)
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast
9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations. Insider and Institutional Ownership.
