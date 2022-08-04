ATLANTA – August 4, 2022 – AmericasMart Atlanta and the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) are collaborating for the fourth consecutive year to create the Southeast’s premier dual-venue design destination, September 19-22. The two design-focused markets will offer top-of-the-line product selections from leading home décor, lifestyle, furniture and rug brands between Fall Market at AmericasMart, September 19-21, and DISCOVER ADAC at ADAC, September 20-22. “Together, AmericasMart and ADAC create a design destination offering a full-package of resources, networking and education that allows retailers to easily source the product they need,” said Bob Maricich, CEO of International Market Centers. “Between both locations, Atlanta will be the peak of design trends this September.”

