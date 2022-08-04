Read on www.furnituretoday.com
DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Why Its Trending Today
The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. This is why. The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. And the price fell over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results.
Wayfair struggling to keep shoppers gained at start of pandemic
By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business Early in the pandemic, people realized they were going to be spending a lot more time at home. So they decided to upgrade.Shoppers dished out for new sofas, beds and decor, remodeled their kitchens and backyards and invested in their remote work setup. Demand was so hot that it broke global supply chains and caused lengthy delays for goods.It all meant boom times for online retailer Wayfair and companies such as Williams-Sonoma, RH, Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and other furniture and homegoods' chains. Wayfair's stock leaped 140% in 2020.Fast forward two years. The picture looks...
Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices
Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
CNBC
Walmart demand is down, but America's warehouses are still filling up on inventory of goods
Walmart's profits are taking a hit from markdowns that occurred after earlier reporting from the retail giant on a major inventory build as consumer demand shifted. Nationally, warehouses are operating with limited capacity, in some markets under 1%. Even as Walmart and Target report weakening demand, warehouses remain full due...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday
Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
ValueWalk
Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock’s five-session gain.
geekwire.com
The state of the tech economy: Takeaways from Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet
This week on the GeekWire Podcast, we play highlights and offer our thoughts on the recent earnings calls of Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet, seeking to better understand what’s next for the tech economy. A few of my thoughts after listening to all of the calls last week:
Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth
Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event — one of its biggest all year — to lure people to its Prime membership, for which Amazon recently raised the price to $139 a year from $119 a year.
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about the company's market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which would join voice assistant Alexa, the Astro robot and Ring security cameras in the list of smart home features offered by the Seattle-based e-commerce and tech giant.Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net...
Target Makes a Bold Move Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has seen its sales steadily rise from the beginning of the pandemic through now. The chain strengthened its already-strong relationship with its customers during the darkest covid days and has spent judiciously to evolve its business to accommodate changes in how customers shop.
Amazon to buy the company behind the Roomba in a $1.7 billion deal
Amazon has agreed to buy iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba vacuum, in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion, including debt, the two companies announced Friday.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing a private brand as it tries to reverse declining sales
Bed Bath & Beyond is discontinuing Wild Sage, a private brand of bedding, decor and furniture that it launched about a year ago. Led by former CEO Mark Tritton, the retailer made an aggressive push into exclusive brands and touted them as a linchpin of its turnaround strategy. The move...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
Presto CEO Says Tech-Wary Restaurant Customers May Change Their Tune as Prices Rise
As restaurants’ hiring challenges persist, many brands are turning towards automated solutions to lower their labor costs, and while some consumers may think these changes detract from the dining experience, some may rethink their position as higher labor costs for restaurants lead to higher menu prices for consumers. One...
Zappos CEO Scott Schaefer Outlines the Company’s Future at FN CEO Summit 2022
Click here to read the full article. Scott Schaefer, who took over as acting CEO at Zappos.com in December, was officially named permanent CEO of the company in April. Since taking the reins, Schaefer has doubled down on his leadership vision, anchored in “experience, efficiencies, energy and each other” — a reference to Zappos’s famous company culture, built around its 10 core values. At the FN CEO Summit on Wednesday, Schaefer dove in depth into this strategy and what it means for the future of Zappos. Experiences were mentioned as a “heavy focus” for the company. “We want to offer our customers, brand...
