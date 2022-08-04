ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

DoorDash (DASH) Stock: Why Its Trending Today

The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. This is why. The DoorDash (DASH) stock is trending today as the volume is more than double the usual volume. And the price fell over 1.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results.
STOCKS
CBS Boston

Wayfair struggling to keep shoppers gained at start of pandemic

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business Early in the pandemic, people realized they were going to be spending a lot more time at home. So they decided to upgrade.Shoppers dished out for new sofas, beds and decor, remodeled their kitchens and backyards and invested in their remote work setup. Demand was so hot that it broke global supply chains and caused lengthy delays for goods.It all meant boom times for online retailer Wayfair and companies such as Williams-Sonoma, RH, Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and other furniture and homegoods' chains. Wayfair's stock leaped 140% in 2020.Fast forward two years. The picture looks...
RETAIL
102.5 The Bone

Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices

Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Retail Business#Boston#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2#Diluted
pulse2.com

Why Amazon (AMZN) Is Buying iRobot For $1.7 Billion In Cash

Today Amazon announced it is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash. These are the details. Amazon and iRobot announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire iRobot. iRobot is known for making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Lower on Friday

Amazon is shelling out $1.7 billion in cold, hard cash for the maker of robotic vacuums. The deal follows a long pattern of Amazon investing to offer customers a selection of smart home devices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
RETAIL
ValueWalk

Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock’s five-session gain.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B

Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about the company's market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which would join voice assistant Alexa, the Astro robot and Ring security cameras in the list of smart home features offered by the Seattle-based e-commerce and tech giant.Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Target Makes a Bold Move Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report has seen its sales steadily rise from the beginning of the pandemic through now. The chain strengthened its already-strong relationship with its customers during the darkest covid days and has spent judiciously to evolve its business to accommodate changes in how customers shop.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Zappos CEO Scott Schaefer Outlines the Company’s Future at FN CEO Summit 2022

Click here to read the full article. Scott Schaefer, who took over as acting CEO at Zappos.com in December, was officially named permanent CEO of the company in April. Since taking the reins, Schaefer has doubled down on his leadership vision, anchored in “experience, efficiencies, energy and each other” — a reference to Zappos’s famous company culture, built around its 10 core values. At the FN CEO Summit on Wednesday, Schaefer dove in depth into this strategy and what it means for the future of Zappos. Experiences were mentioned as a “heavy focus” for the company. “We want to offer our customers, brand...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy