Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans versus UCLA Bruins

Unless you have been living under a rock the last several weeks and just climbed out from under it to read this first column in a new series, you are aware that the Big Ten Conference is officially expanding once again when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the league in August of 2024. That surprise and shocking announcement broke on June 30.
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
Peabody College, community react to Hillsdale College President’s comments on public education

On July 4, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn participated in a closed-door reception with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee during which he made remarks denouncing public education. His statements prompted a response by faculty and students at Vanderbilt’s Peabody College. Hillsdale College is a four-year private university in Hillsdale, Michigan,...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Billy Pays wins eighth straight Wixom Friday Night Softball League championship

Billy Pays won the Wixom 35 and over Friday night league championship this season. The team managed by Bill Vradenburg and assisted by Ron and Nikki Vrandenburg posted a 19-3 record to take home the crown for the eighth straight year. Rodger Davenport was the team’s offensive MVP, hitting .793 on the year, and veteran Jeff Niehaus (Wixom PD) was selected the team’s defensive MVP for the second straight season. Members of the championship team include Bill Vradenburg, Ron Vradenburg, Jason Tabaczka, Dave Walczyk, Steve Dennis, Jon Stoddard, Ron Thompson, Rodger Davenport, Jeff Niehaus, Mike Stachowski, Dan Stachowski, Mike Scobie, Jimmy O’Brien, Thom Stanek, Jamie Murphy, Eric Lindblade, Jim Olson, Matt Henry and Jared Stoddard.
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site

Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
