NRC authorizes Southern Nuclear to begin operation of Vogtle Unit 3

For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine
Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
Freight Rail Shipping Bill Targets ‘Appalling’ Service
Click here to read the full article. Bad customer service isn’t a conversation unique to ocean shipping, with some lawmakers now looking to address delays and other issues within the rail industry. A group of House lawmakers on Tuesday introduced the Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act (FRSFMA), which would arm the Surface Transportation Board (STB) with greater oversight power to assist in complaint resolution, create efficiencies in the movement of goods by rail and more closely regulate service contracts. “The freight rail companies have focused on profits instead of performance and it has led to delays and problems in how we...
