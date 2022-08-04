ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMT

Vince Gill Launches Four-Night Ryman Residency With Marathon Set

Vince Gill’s marathon set at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Thursday proved why he’ll be celebrated on CMT series “CMT GIANTS.” The singer’s nearly four-hour show spanned his vast catalog of hits and musical influences as well as highlighted his vulnerabilities and humor. The concert was part of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s 2022 trek, which marks the first time Gill has toured with his band in three years as he’s been on the road with the Eagles since 2017.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died

A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
MUSIC
E! News

Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring

Watch: Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music

It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville

Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
MUSIC
EW.com

Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music

A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
