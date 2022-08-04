Read on thebluegrasssituation.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
CMT
Dolly Parton Responds To The “Country Goes Reggae” Remix Of “Two Doors Down”
Dolly Parton is one of many household names that recently placed a tropical twist on a classic track. The platinum-selling performer joined forces with world-renowned Jamaican musicians – Positive Vibrations – to turn her 1978 smash hit “Two Doors Down” into a breezy melody. The reimagined...
CMT
Vince Gill Launches Four-Night Ryman Residency With Marathon Set
Vince Gill’s marathon set at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Thursday proved why he’ll be celebrated on CMT series “CMT GIANTS.” The singer’s nearly four-hour show spanned his vast catalog of hits and musical influences as well as highlighted his vulnerabilities and humor. The concert was part of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s 2022 trek, which marks the first time Gill has toured with his band in three years as he’s been on the road with the Eagles since 2017.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
On 'Take It Like a Man,' Amanda Shires takes aim for the heavens
On Shires' latest record, her songwriting is more fearless and vulnerable than ever – but as always, it's a reflection of an artist focused intently on community, equality and inclusivity.
Country Singer Tracy Lawrence Was Shot 4 Times While Saving a Friend
In the spring of 1991, country singer Tracy Lawrence’s life changed forever as three men attacked him and his friend.
Elvis Presley Sang a Righteous Brothers Song to His Friends at Graceland the Night He Died
A famous singer loves Elvis Presley’s version of a Righteous Brothers song. Elvis performed the song shortly before his death. Elvis Presley‘s songs mean different things to different people. For example, a famous singer said the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll‘s cover of a Righteous Brothers song is poignant. Notably, Elvis sang the song to his friends shortly before his death.
Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring
Watch: Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
How a Tom Petty reject gave Don Henley the ultimate song of lost innocence
"I've just written the best song I've written in ten years" - from an unwanted demo came Boys Of Summer, a song that aches with nostalgia and innocence
Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of ’90s Country Music
It’s a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He’s one half of the iconic ’90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and ’90s country music is having quite a moment. It’s such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they’re hosting “Opry Loves the ’90s” events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade’s most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Gary Allan Splits From Longtime Record Label UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is parting ways with his record label of more than 25 years, Universal Music Group Nashville. In a social media post shared on July 29, the "Watching Airplanes" singer announced the split, thanked his label for the support and shared his enthusiasm for his next chapter. "For the...
Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife
Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist. According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love...
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Barbara Mandrell has surprise appearance at Grand Ole Opry 25 years after retirement
Barbara Mandrell returned to the Grand Ole Opry House stage, alongside Carrie Underwood, for the first time since her retirement 35 years ago.
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they...
