Perkins, OK

okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Gus

Good Day OK's Wayne Stafford meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Gus and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405) 297-3100 or...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program

Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kansas, OK
Perkins, OK
Oklahoma Entertainment
News On 6

Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair

Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
Jimmy Lafave
Robin
Woody Guthrie
itinyhouses.com

Adorable Tiny House with Land is a Turnkey Ready Homestead

Whether you’re looking for an additional property or are just planning to go tiny full time, it can be rather tough finding a tiny house with land as a part of the complete package. This 24’ tiny house though, is just that and more!. With acres of land,...
TECUMSEH, OK
KFOR

Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Take Me Away#Cherokee Maidens
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
SHAWNEE, OK

