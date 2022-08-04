Read on thebluegrasssituation.com
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Gus
Good Day OK's Wayne Stafford meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Gus and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405) 297-3100 or...
WATCH: Lou Ferrigno Forecasts The Weather With Cassie Heiter
OKLAHOMA CITY - Actor Lou Ferrigno, a former Incredible Hulk himself, joined News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter Friday at the Green Screen to help out with the weather forecast.
blackchronicle.com
Walker Named Co-Anchor To Be On Weekend Program
Kylie Walker has been named co-anchor of the weekend morning news show on KOCO-TV (Channel 5), The Black Chronicle has learned. She will join Shelby Montgomery, who is co-anchor of the news program. She will be a news reporter for KOCO-TV on weekdays. She comes to KOCO 5 from Hearst...
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
buzzfeednews.com
Furries Are Speaking Out Against Attendees Of A Convention With Ties To The Far Right
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. As if furries haven't been through enough, a collective known as the Anthro West Open Organization (AWOO),...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
News On 6
Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair
Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
itinyhouses.com
Adorable Tiny House with Land is a Turnkey Ready Homestead
Whether you’re looking for an additional property or are just planning to go tiny full time, it can be rather tough finding a tiny house with land as a part of the complete package. This 24’ tiny house though, is just that and more!. With acres of land,...
Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Moore Family Still Shocked After Bullet Flies Through Child’s Bedroom
The honeymoon period for a first-time homeowner in Moore is cut short. The family said they haven't lived there a month and now don't feel safe in their own beds. Tuesday night a loud noise scared the Lamey family's 15-year-old daughter; but the next morning is when they finally connected all the dots.
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
New options for food and drink all around OKC’s unique districts
There are some cool, new restaurant offerings in Oklahoma City that cover a range of affordable food and experiences. The post New options for food and drink all around OKC’s unique districts appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Women work to get dog out back after man leaves her behind in California
TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa women said a man arrested for harboring a teenage runaway twice now left his dog behind in California. FOX23 previously reported that Christopher Bartley was first arrested in June for harboring a teenage runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
Grassfires scorch marijuana greenhouse, mobile home near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Grassfires scorched a marijuana greenhouse and a mobile home near Shawnee Friday afternoon. Chopper 4 was in the sky above the grassfire that damaged the greenhouse that contained a medical marijuana grow. No injuries were reported in that fire. Fire crews also battled a second grassfire just south of the […]
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
