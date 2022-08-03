ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2022

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Vail Daily

Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service

In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Crested Butte News

Complex backcountry rescue relies on three helicopters

The Crested Butte Mountain Rescue team has had a steady summer having responded to about a half dozen active incidents since June along with being put on alert when hikers didn’t return in the expected time. A serious incident that took place last week when two 15-year-olds had to be rescued from deep in the backcountry and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction for treatment was one for the books, however.
KJCT8

I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

