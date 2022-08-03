Read on crestedbuttenews.com
KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2022
This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
Complex backcountry rescue relies on three helicopters
The Crested Butte Mountain Rescue team has had a steady summer having responded to about a half dozen active incidents since June along with being put on alert when hikers didn’t return in the expected time. A serious incident that took place last week when two 15-year-olds had to be rescued from deep in the backcountry and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction for treatment was one for the books, however.
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
Unaffiliated candidate qualifies for Eagle County Sheriff’s race
The Clerk & Recorder of Eagle County has announced that Paul Agneberg, an unaffiliated candidate for Eagle County Sheriff, collected the required number of signatures to appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballot. Unaffiliated candidates for Sheriff are required to collect 306 signatures, a requirement outlined by 1-4-802-1(c)(VII),...
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
