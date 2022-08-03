Idaho Teachers Are Desperate For Help This Upcoming School Year

Do we even need to explain why we don't need a reason to drink in 2022? Everything is insane right now. We need that drink. Apparently, we aren't the only ones. It's been confirmed by the Idaho State Liquor Division...Idahoans spent more money on alcohol during the past 12 months than ever before. To be exact, right around $305 million dollars was spent drinking the good stuff by those who call the Gem State home. If you're playing along at home, that's an almost 3% increase from the prior year. The pandemic really messed us up, y'all.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO