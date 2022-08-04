Read on www.wtoc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
wtoc.com
Jamaican independence celebrated in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A celebration of Jamaican culture took place in Savannah Saturday. The African American Cultural Center at the Beach Institute hosted a celebration for the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Attendees enjoyed musical performances, speakers, and a full menu of Jamaican food. The event was put on in...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Popeye
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes the Humane Society for Greater Savannah comes to the rescue of their rescue animals. Like with Popeye, who arrived at the shelter with a couple of health issues, but got fixed right up. Rachel Bryan is the medical operations manager for the Humane Society and...
eatitandlikeit.com
Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp on Tybee closes – Property Sold
Is there really any greater sign of one of those ‘new normals’ than seeing a small business (particularly restaurants) closing for a day here or there because of a staffing issue?. If we’ve seen it once, we’ve seen it a hundred times in the last couple of years....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
McIntosh County animal shelter nearing capacity
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County Animal Services is nearing capacity, and they say they’re always on the lookout for the right homes for their pets. Leaders with the county’s animal services say it’s a trend that’s happening across our area, not just in McIntosh County.
wtoc.com
‘We’ve accepted the assignment’: Remembering Lawrence Bryan IV
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday will mark seven years since a man was ambushed and killed in Savannah. Lawrence Bryan IV was leaving an apartment with his friend when two men killed him and shot his friend. The case is closed now with Timone Hooper facing life in prison. “It’s...
wtoc.com
What is the Glynn County Buc-ee’s impact on nearby exits?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Buc-ee’s will soon be the newest addition to Glynn County at exit 42 on I-95. What does this mean for exits nearby?. Officials with the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking forward to the new development just down the interstate and they will continue their marketing plan to bring visitors to this exit as well.
wtoc.com
Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club starts program to pay for field trips
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro civic group wants to expand education for Bulloch County children. They’ve started a program to help pay for field trips right in their own backyard. The price of a child’s ticket on a field trip might not sound like much. But, multiply it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Operation Move-In begins at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was a big day for 350 students as they move onto Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus. Four hundred more are expected to move in on Saturday. Operation Move-In. A day full of unloading cars and stepping to a new home for some and a familiar place for others.
Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
WJCL
'Anytime a Chatham County kid signs we are excited' :Head Coach Seth Gaspin
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah, Georgia — Three Jenkins baseball players put pen to paper at Savannah Baseball Performance Academy, committing to play at the next level. Dalton Singletary stayed at home to play at Savannah State University. Rylee Holeler is heading to play at USC Salkahatchy with Matthew...
Garden & Gun
A New Savannah Bakery Celebrates Local Flavors
“Any city I go to, I immediately check out all the coffee shops and bakeries,” says Chef Rob Newton, the mastermind behind Savannah’s hot new restaurant, Fleeting, located in the Thompson Hotel on the Eastern Wharf. Newton and his team have just opened their own coffee shop and bakery just off the Thompson’s lobby, called Stevedore. Open seven days a week, the menu includes cheesy sandwiches, buttery croissants, loaves of benne seed studded bread, focaccia with herbs grown in the garden out back, and even fresh eggs in the grab-and-go section.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosting Big Band Birthday Bash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beatles, Broadway, Big Band and Birthday wishes for one of Savannah’s most popular groups. Sounds like a lot will be going on at Plant Riverside District Monday night. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be off the road for a rare local appearance to celebrate...
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
wtoc.com
Railroad crossing signals not working near East 37th & Habersham
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Near the intersection of East 37th and Habersham as a train was coming through today, it appeared that one of the train’s crew actually got off the train, walked out ahead of it to stop traffic at the intersections where the lights and gates aren’t working.
Thrifty Savannah: Where to go for secondhand steals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrifting in Savannah can be a fun adventure if you know the places to go. Here’s a list of thrift stores that you should give a chance if you’re looking hoping for a good find. The Humane Society Thrift Store The Humane Society Thrift Store is located on the second floor […]
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Comments / 0