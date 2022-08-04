Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

Read on 1027kord.com
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
yaktrinews.com
Richland’s Fran Rish Stadium nearing completion of $10 million renovation
RICHLAND, Wash. — A stadium, deeply rooted in the Richland Community, is getting a major facelift. “It’s been a long time coming,” Ty Beaver, RSD’s Director of Communication said. Built in 1954, Fran Rish Stadium has hosted countless events, and the last time it was renovated...
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-Cities’ longest mural unveiled in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you’ve driven up and down Columbia Drive in Kennewick recently, you may have seen the massive mural on the side of KIE Supply’s building. The 134-foot mural has been claimed as the Tri-Cities’ longest mural; artist Heidi Elkington said at its’ highest point the mural is 14 feet.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay
PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
City of Toppenish makes repairs to Elmwood Cemetery after complaints
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Cemeteries are a place to remember, honor and pay tribute to those we’ve lost. R. Evans, a resident of Yakima, visited his departed family at Elmwood Cemetery. He said he was horrified to see the state of the place meant to offer peace. In an...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcrightnow.com
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
nbcrightnow.com
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clean Carbody Beach Gets Messed Up Again, Sheriff Not Amused
A couple of days ago, over the weekend volunteers clean up the popular Carbody Beach, which had become covered in trash. Now, the garbage is back. Sheriff Jim Raymond praised the volunteers who spent a number of hours at the popular beach and cleaned it up around July 29th. The...
New Haunted Attractions Coming to Tri-Cities This Halloween
Get ready because 2 new haunted attractions are coming to the Tri-Cities this Halloween! If you love to be scared, you have to mark this down on our calendar now! Frightmare Haunted Attractions is a new pair of haunted houses coming to the center of Kennewick in October. The new...
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities heat wave breaks 55-year record. When will 100+ degree days return?
The Tri-Cities heat wave that broke Wednesday was exceptional, according to National Weather Service data. It set a new Tri-Cities, Wash., record for the most consecutive days of triple digit temperatures, with highs of at least 100 for 11 days in a row. The previous record was a streak of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Primary Election results: The latest updates on state & local voting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The next wave of primary election results is being reported across Eastern Washington. To view the latest results from your area, click on your county’s name from the following list: Benton County, Franklin County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County, and Grant County. The...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0