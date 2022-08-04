Read on whyn.iheart.com
Create a card to help ill kids at Christmas & Tesco will print them for Children With Cancer UK
LITTLE Lily-May Betts was just one when she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour – and after FOUR years of gruelling treatment, she was finally given the all-clear in February. Lily-May is just one of the thousands of children and young people diagnosed with cancer every year in...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
Laura Kenny calls for bigger barriers at velodromes after Walls’ horror crash
Laura Kenny has called for bigger barriers to be fitted at velodromes after a horrific crash saw England’s Matt Walls catapulted over the railings and into the crowd on Sunday. Paramedics erected screens to shield Walls, who won omnium gold and madison silver for Team GB at last summer’s...
Black Mamba Slithers Into Bedroom as Horrified Family Sat on Couch
Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to remove a shedding black mamba from behind a wardrobe.
BBC
Ashley Cain begins five marathon challenge in daughter Azaylia's memory
Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathons in memory of his baby daughter. Azaylia died from a rare form of leukaemia when she was just eight months old in April 2021. He completed the first marathon in Dublin earlier in aid of...
BBC
Mental health volunteer to cycle 145 miles for charity
A mental health charity volunteer who has battled "crippling" depression after being abused as a child is taking on a mammoth cycle challenge. Darren Atwood will ride 145 miles from London to Melton Mowbray on 24 August in support of Unlock Your You. The 36-year-old, from Melton, started volunteering after...
BBC
Spectators urged to plan journeys ahead of Warwick road races
Spectators hoping to watch the Commonwealth Games cycling road races are being urged to plan journeys in advance. Up to 15,000 people are expected to watch the event in Warwick on Sunday. A number of roads will be closed for the event, with Warwickshire County Council advising people to arrive...
BBC
Riders invited to attend Sheffield cycle track launch event
A new £330,000 cycle track has opened in Sheffield. The facility at Hillsborough Park features a fully tarmacked pump track and a learn to ride area. The track was developed by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Access Sport, Move More and Sheffield Hallam University. Children aged between five...
BBC
Church offers overnight camping to avoid closure
Campers are being invited to have overnight stays in a Victorian church to help save the building from closure. St Donas church in Llanddona, Anglesey is believed to be the first church in Wales to offer the experience of church camping or "champing" for tourists. The idea came about after...
BBC
The Northumberland goats with GPS - no kidding
Goats are wearing GPS devices in a trial of a new grazing scheme at a nature reserve in Northumberland. Bluebell, Lily and Hazel are wandering Northumberland Wildlife Trust's 185-hectare East Chevington site. Each goat wears a collar with a tracking system inside, with an alert to have them stop at...
BBC
World Sheepdog Trails: Preparation under way for 2023 NI event
The secrets of sheepdog training have been handed down through sheep farming families for generations. But with the World Sheepdog Trials to take place in Northern Ireland in 2023 some trainers are sharing their skills. "We need to bring new people into it. It's a sport older people do and...
BBC
Mountain bike worth £10k goes missing on flight to US
A professional mountain biker who flew to the United States for a competition arrived empty handed after his £10k bike went missing on the flight. When James Anderson, from Denbighshire, arrived in Baltimore, he discovered his wheels had gone walkabout. It is thought his equipment went missing when the...
BBC
Isle of Man charity wins lottery cash for mental health course
Staff from an Isle of Man charity will receive mental health first aid training thanks to a donation from the Manx Lottery Trust. £1,188 has been given to Crossroads, which supports carers and those with care needs. The funds will be used to train workers in how to spot...
BBC
Boy's wheelchair access at Commonwealth Games 'an afterthought'
A mother has hit out at poor wheelchair access after her disabled son was barely able to see a basketball match at the Commonwealth Games. Amy Ryan branded access an "afterthought" after her son Bobby was unable to watch the 3x3 basketball at Birmingham's Smithfield venue because court-side railings were too high.
