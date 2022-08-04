ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
BBC

Ashley Cain begins five marathon challenge in daughter Azaylia's memory

Former Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain has completed the first of five planned charity marathons in memory of his baby daughter. Azaylia died from a rare form of leukaemia when she was just eight months old in April 2021. He completed the first marathon in Dublin earlier in aid of...
BBC

Mental health volunteer to cycle 145 miles for charity

A mental health charity volunteer who has battled "crippling" depression after being abused as a child is taking on a mammoth cycle challenge. Darren Atwood will ride 145 miles from London to Melton Mowbray on 24 August in support of Unlock Your You. The 36-year-old, from Melton, started volunteering after...
BBC

Spectators urged to plan journeys ahead of Warwick road races

Spectators hoping to watch the Commonwealth Games cycling road races are being urged to plan journeys in advance. Up to 15,000 people are expected to watch the event in Warwick on Sunday. A number of roads will be closed for the event, with Warwickshire County Council advising people to arrive...
BBC

Riders invited to attend Sheffield cycle track launch event

A new £330,000 cycle track has opened in Sheffield. The facility at Hillsborough Park features a fully tarmacked pump track and a learn to ride area. The track was developed by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Access Sport, Move More and Sheffield Hallam University. Children aged between five...
BBC

Church offers overnight camping to avoid closure

Campers are being invited to have overnight stays in a Victorian church to help save the building from closure. St Donas church in Llanddona, Anglesey is believed to be the first church in Wales to offer the experience of church camping or "champing" for tourists. The idea came about after...
BBC

The Northumberland goats with GPS - no kidding

Goats are wearing GPS devices in a trial of a new grazing scheme at a nature reserve in Northumberland. Bluebell, Lily and Hazel are wandering Northumberland Wildlife Trust's 185-hectare East Chevington site. Each goat wears a collar with a tracking system inside, with an alert to have them stop at...
BBC

World Sheepdog Trails: Preparation under way for 2023 NI event

The secrets of sheepdog training have been handed down through sheep farming families for generations. But with the World Sheepdog Trials to take place in Northern Ireland in 2023 some trainers are sharing their skills. "We need to bring new people into it. It's a sport older people do and...
BBC

Mountain bike worth £10k goes missing on flight to US

A professional mountain biker who flew to the United States for a competition arrived empty handed after his £10k bike went missing on the flight. When James Anderson, from Denbighshire, arrived in Baltimore, he discovered his wheels had gone walkabout. It is thought his equipment went missing when the...
BBC

Isle of Man charity wins lottery cash for mental health course

Staff from an Isle of Man charity will receive mental health first aid training thanks to a donation from the Manx Lottery Trust. £1,188 has been given to Crossroads, which supports carers and those with care needs. The funds will be used to train workers in how to spot...
BBC

Boy's wheelchair access at Commonwealth Games 'an afterthought'

A mother has hit out at poor wheelchair access after her disabled son was barely able to see a basketball match at the Commonwealth Games. Amy Ryan branded access an "afterthought" after her son Bobby was unable to watch the 3x3 basketball at Birmingham's Smithfield venue because court-side railings were too high.
