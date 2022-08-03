Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule
The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
T20 cricketers nudge Australia towards 1,000 Commonwealth Games gold medals
Australia hold a decisive lead on host nation England on the medal table and are also within reach of becoming the first nation to claim 1,000 Games golds
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
Ashleigh Buhai wins Women's British Open after playoff
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai recovered from throwing away a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open by beating In Gee Chun in a playoff Sunday to win her first major title. With the light fading, the South African golfer made a superb bunker shot on the fourth playoff hole to leave herself with a short par putt, while Chun settled for a bogey. Buhai calmly rolled in from less than three feet and then clutched her face in relief, before being drenched in water and other beverages by her entourage. She made things a lot more difficult than they had to be, though.
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand
England’s batting capitulated and with it their hopes of salvaging a bronze medal from cricket’s Commonwealth Games debut went up in smoke after defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston.Stand-in skipper Nat Sciver, deputising for the injured Heather Knight, admitted her side did not deserve to win after being humbled by eight wickets.The hangover from an agonising four-run semi-final loss to India on Saturday still loomed large as England crawled to 110-9 from their 20 overs with Sciver’s 27 and 26 for wicket-keeper Amy Jones the only contributions of note.Sciver’s counterpart Sarah Devine stole the show for the White Ferns, taking...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in women's road race
Watch highlights as Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in the women's road race ahead of Scotland's Neah Evans who takes silver at the Commonwealth Games. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan to carry Scotland flag at closing ceremony
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 is Scotland's best Games outside Glasgow
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 will be Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014 after...
Commonwealth Games: Six Wales boxers close in on record medal haul in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' boxers are closing in on an historic Commonwealth Games medal haul with six...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
