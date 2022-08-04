ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Tips

Keep Bidding looks to have been found a great opportunity to get off the mark in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton on Monday. Ralph Beckett's filly was second to a subsequent Royal Ascot runner-up Maylandsea on debut at Nottingham, keeping on well...
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Torquator Tasso rider Rene Piechulek growing in confidence about ParisLongchamp title defence

Rene Piechulek believes Torquator Tasso has every chance of successfully defending his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe title in the autumn. The five-year-old was a shock 80/1 winner of the ParisLongchamp highlight last year, triumphing at huge odds for trainer Marcel Weiss and his rider Piechulek having won the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden as his warm up event.
Colchester 1-1 Carlisle: Cumbrians hit back for point in Essex

Colchester and Carlisle had to settle for a point apiece after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw. Colchester almost took a sixth-minute lead when Freddie Sears' shot clattered the inside of the post. But Carlisle came close soon after when Jack Armer's diving header flew inches wide and Colchester goalkeeper...
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball

Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
Premier League

Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena

Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
