Monday Tips
Keep Bidding looks to have been found a great opportunity to get off the mark in the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton on Monday. Ralph Beckett's filly was second to a subsequent Royal Ascot runner-up Maylandsea on debut at Nottingham, keeping on well...
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes: Little Big Bear new 2000 Guineas favourite after Curragh Group One romp
Aidan O'Brien's Little Big Bear looked every inch a superstar as he dominated the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes from start to finish to give the Ballydoyle trainer his sixth winner in the Curragh Group One in the past seven years. There was drama early in the contest as 11-8 favourite Bradsell...
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Torquator Tasso rider Rene Piechulek growing in confidence about ParisLongchamp title defence
Rene Piechulek believes Torquator Tasso has every chance of successfully defending his Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe title in the autumn. The five-year-old was a shock 80/1 winner of the ParisLongchamp highlight last year, triumphing at huge odds for trainer Marcel Weiss and his rider Piechulek having won the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden as his warm up event.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shergar Cup headlines stellar Saturday at Ascot as Frankie Dettori captains Team Europe
Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting is back and headlines an excellent day of domestic and international action, live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday. Judicial missed his engagement last weekend in the Queensferry Stakes at Chester, but could well make up for that with a big run in the Shergar Cup Dash (2:10) for Team Europe.
Prix Maurice de Gheest: James Doyle confident of big run from Royal Ascot hero Naval Crown
James Doyle believes Naval Crown's versatility will stand him in good stead ahead of the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday. A 33-1 winner of the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot from better-fancied Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Creative Force, he proved that was no fluke when a clear second to Alcohol Free in the July Cup.
Colchester 1-1 Carlisle: Cumbrians hit back for point in Essex
Colchester and Carlisle had to settle for a point apiece after playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw. Colchester almost took a sixth-minute lead when Freddie Sears' shot clattered the inside of the post. But Carlisle came close soon after when Jack Armer's diving header flew inches wide and Colchester goalkeeper...
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory
Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener, but Eddie Howe wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Magpies really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half....
Commonwealth Games: Eboni Usoro-Brown to retire from netball
Usoro-Brown gave birth to her daughter Savannah in August 2020. She returned to the sport for the most-recent domestic and international season, with the goal of making the Commonwealth Games squad. The defender went out to Australia to play for the Queensland Firebirds to give herself the best possible chance...
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Hartlepool 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Goalless at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool pressed the reset button and came away with a point from a 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon. Thumped 4-0 at Walsall on the opening day, Pools were good value for a point against the visitors, who enjoyed a fine win over Gillingham last weekend. The first half...
Premier League
Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai defeats In Gee Chun in play-off at Muirfield to win maiden major
The South African took a five-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained three ahead until a triple-bogey at the par-four 15th dropped her level with three-time major winner In Gee Chun. Chun closed a one-under 70 and set the clubhouse target at 10 under, as Buhai saved...
GOLF・
Coventry vs Rotherham: Championship clash postponed due to 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at CBS Arena
Coventry's scheduled match against Rotherham has been postponed due to an 'unsafe and unplayable' pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The teams were due to meet at the home of the Sky Blues - who share the stadium with Premiership Rugby outfit Wasps - at 3pm on Sunday, but following a pitch inspection by the EFL and a local referee on Saturday evening, the fixture was postponed.
Sarah Glenn says England would be 'gutted' if they don't gold medal at Commonwealth Games
England play India in the opening last-four clash at Edgbaston on Saturday (11am) before favourites Australia tackle New Zealand later in the day (6pm), with the winners to then meet in Sunday's final (5pm) after the bronze-medal match (10am). The hosts won each of their three group games, easing past...
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Jefferson Lerma helps fire promoted Cherries to opening weekend victory
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth got their campaign off to a dream start with a deserved 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium, as Steven Gerrard bemoaned a "lack of quality" from his below-par side. Jefferson Lerma scored the game's opener in the second minute - the quickest goal...
Commonwealth Games: England title defence ended by Australian Diamonds in semi-final
Four years ago, England's title came about after a stunning victory in the gold medal match against Australia on their home court and in front of England's home crowd. However, the Diamonds avenged that result in style. Australia laid the platform with a strong first half and held a 29-23...
DP World Tour: Callum Shinkwin one ahead of Julien Guerrier in Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor
The world No 304 birdied four of his last eight holes to post a brilliant six-under 65 and move to 11 under at Celtic Manor, giving Shinkwin a narrow advantage over halfway leader Julien Guerrier. The Frenchman let a three-shot advantage slip on the back nine as he carded a...
GOLF・
Stoke City 2-0 Blackpool: Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown steer Potters to victory
Stoke's home Championship campaign began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Blackpool. The Potters, who sat bottom after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall on the opening weekend of the season, took control of the fixture after the half hour mark. Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke nodded in on...
Super League: Liam Marshall's hat-trick helps Wigan Warriors put Warrington Wolves to the sword
A converted try from Ben Currie had Warrington 6-4 up at the break, with Sam Halsall's unconverted score on the stroke of half-time - just moments after the Wolves had blown an opportunity to go further in front - ensuring Wigan remained in touching distance. Jake Bibby put the hosts...
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: AJ is dangerous throughout a 12-round fight, says former champ Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua can be dangerous throughout the course of a 12-round fight, says former opponent and another ex-world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Parker was the first man to go the championship distance with Joshua when he lost the WBO belt to the then-unified champion in 2018. The New Zealander dismissed...
