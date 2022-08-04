Mike Dean Says He Was Removed From Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing Festival Lineup

Read on powerboise.com
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Jennette McCurdy Opened Up About Resenting And Feeling Jealous Of Ariana Grande
"Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I act with a box."
R&B Singer Chloe Names Andre 3000 as Her Favorite Rapper
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Coming up as a child musical prodigy alongside her younger sister Halle, Chlöe is now a 24-year-old woman who is walking her own path. The young sisters signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment management, production and entertainment company in 2015, establishing a relationship that continues to this day. Now, stepping out as a solo act, Chlöe exists in a world where she mixes R&B, pop, dance and more into one package. Hailing from Atlanta, Chlöe is quickly becoming one of the “it” girls, shining both in the studio as she prepares her self-titled debut album, and on-screen on ABC’s Grown-ish, plus upcoming films Jane and The Georgetown Project. She took time out of her busy schedule to discuss her hip-hop roots, how she chooses which songs to cover and her favorite rappers.
Childish Gambino Responds to People Who Think His Atlanta TV Show Isn't for Black People
As he prepares for the final season of his award-wining Atlanta series, Childish Gambino is responding to critiques that the show is not Black enough. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), Gambino spoke at a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association along with his brother and co-executive producer Stephen Glover. During the talk, the rapper-actor addressed knocks that the show is not made for African-Americans.
Mase Says He's Signing With Death Row Records
Ma$e is back in the limelight after having to defend his name following being called out Fivio Foreign. Now, the Harlem, N.Y. rapper is saying he has plans to sign with Death Row Records. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Ma$e hopped on Instagram to share news about his upcoming plan while...
Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview
Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
Kanye West's Fifth Divorce Attorney Calls It Quits as Case Drags On
It looks like Kanye West will never get a divorce. Apparently, Ye's fifth attorney has called it quits as his divorce proceedings drag on. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Aug. 5), during Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's trial-like confab in Los Angeles, Ye's current divorce attorney, Samantha Spector, officially removed herself as counsel for the Chicago rapper-producer. Ms. Spector's reasoning for stepping down was because her attorney-client relationship with Kanye was irretrievably broken, the outlet reports.
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to All DJs for His Altercation With Two DJs at a Club
Wiz Khalifa has come forward and apologized to all the DJs for his angry confrontation with two club DJs earlier this week. On Friday (Aug. 5), Wiz Khalifa, along with DJ Drama by his side, appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to offer his apology to the DJ community for his angry rant at two DJs at a club in Los Angeles.
Drake's Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son's Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
Kanye West Memes Go Viral After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break Up
Kanye West memes have gone viral after reports surfaced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up. According to an E! News report, published on Friday (Aug. 5), Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly called it quits after a nine-month courtship. Sources close to the couple told the...
Kanye West Posts 'Skete Davidson Dead' Headline Following Pete and Kim Kardashian Breakup
UPDATE (Aug. 8):. The post has been removed from Kanye West's Instagram page. Kanye West has returned to Instagram to clap at Pete Davidson following news that the comedian has broken up with Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. On Monday (Aug. 8), Ye made a rare Instagram post taking direct shots...
Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Harassment – Report
Pete Davidson has reportedly been seeking the help of a trauma therapist in order to deal with the harassment he's been getting from Kanye West. On Monday (Aug. 8), People published a report stating that a source close to Pete Davidson says the comedic actor has been in trauma therapy since April "in large part" due to threats and harassing social media posts aimed at him by Kanye West.
Pardison Fontaine Responds to The Rock Saying He Wants to Be Megan Thee Stallion's Pet
Pardison Fontaine is trending on Twitter after he responded to The Rock's recent comments about Megan Thee Stallion. Yesterday (Aug. 7), The Rock shared video of a recent interview he did with Kevin Hart in promotion of their new animated film DC League of Super-Pets. During the playful sit-down, both actors were asked what celebrity they would want to be a pet to. The Rock quickly jumped in with the response, "Megan Thee Stallion."
Doja Cat Shaves Her Eyebrows on Instagram Live – Watch
Doja Cat is not afraid to alter her appearance no matter how shocking it could be. The Grammy-winning rapper recently shaved off her eyebrows on Instagram Live and she definitely looks different. On Thursday night (Aug. 4), Doja Cat jumped on IG Live to reveal her newly shaved head. The...
Remembering the Rappers We Lost in the 2010s
It's hard to believe the 2010s are already becoming a distant memory. In those 120 months, we saw the rise of decade-defining artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and J. Cole. We watched Jay-Z become a billionaire, witnessed Childish Gambino go from backpack rapper to global phenom on the stage and screen, and beheld records being broken left and right. While the 2010s have been filled with wins, the hip-hop community has also suffered some deep losses in the form of artists who have passed away during that time.
Little Boy Explaining Why He Loves Corn is the Most Adorable Video on the Internet Right Now
A precious little boy professing his love for corn is currently winning the hearts of the collective internet. In a viral clip from Recess Therapy, a young kid explains why corn is amazing and not only is it relatable, but it may be one of the most therapeutic pieces of content that I've seen in quite some time.
Fat Joe Calls Irv Gotti a Sucker for Bringing Up 20-Year-Old Relationship With Ashanti
Fat Joe is weighing in on the can of worms opened by Irv Gotti's recent Drink Champs podcast interview, and the Bronx rapper is taking issue with Irv spilling tea on his alleged two-decade old fling with Ashanti. On Sunday (Aug. 7), Fat Joe went on Instagram and gave his...
Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead
Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London. On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.
