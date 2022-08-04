Read on www.mlb.com
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Saturday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Wisdom is being replaced at first base by Frank Schwindel versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 410 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .222 batting average with a .770 OPS, 20 home runs,...
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
Cal Mitchell not in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mitchell is being replaced in right field by Ben Gamel versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. In 140 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .205 batting average with a .584 OPS, 4 home runs,...
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves
NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
McClanahan felt good, but results 'didn't go my way'
DETROIT -- Last time out, Shane McClanahan fully understood why he had a rare rough start. He said he was flying open in his delivery, not moving directly down the mound toward the plate, and that affected the velocity and movement on his pitches as he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland last Sunday.
Muncy's mash helps Dodgers turn back Padres again
LOS ANGELES -- Through Max Muncy’s season-long struggles at the plate, the Dodgers’ confidence in him has not wavered. Manager Dave Roberts has moved Muncy down in the order at times but has trotted him out there every day, repeatedly saying their best lineup is when the two-time All-Star is on top of his game.
New look in NL West, but same result
LOS ANGELES -- Over the past few days, the Padres have been the talk of the baseball world. San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Nationals, along with All-Star Josh Bell. They also made separate deals for All-Star closer Josh Hader and infielder Brandon Drury. On paper, the Padres...
Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start
PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Rosario's improved glovework complements steady bat
CLEVELAND -- Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario has received plenty of attention this season for his offensive production -- and rightfully so. But his improvement defensively may be just as impressive. Rosario has struggled in the past with his shaky defense. The Guardians have even tried at times to move him...
Here is how Nola is pitching like an ace again
Perhaps the most important factor keeping the Phillies in the thick of the National League Wild Card race amid a roller-coaster season has been Aaron Nola’s return to form. Despite a lack of consistency over his first seven Major League seasons, Nola offered reasons to believe he could bounce back this year -- none more notable than the gap (1.28) between his actual and expected ERA (3.35) in 2021. Not only has he done just that, but he's re-emerged as one of the game’s top arms.
After gem, Kirby's workload decisions loom
SEATTLE -- If Saturday’s gem was any indication as to where George Kirby stands in the Mariners’ rotation for their postseason push, the club is going to face difficult decisions in the coming days and weeks on how to approach his workload management. On a pitch threshold for...
Detmers stays on a roll, dominates Mariners
SEATTLE -- Ever since his brief demotion to Triple-A Salt Lake in late June, rookie left-hander Reid Detmers has looked like a different pitcher. Detmers, who worked to correct his arm angle on his sliders during his start in the Minors, has responded by throwing five straight dominant outings, including shutting down the Mariners over seven strong innings in a 7-1 win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader at T-Mobile Park.
Ranking the contenders by playoff urgency
The regular season is wonderful. But let’s not kid ourselves: Ultimately, you’ve got to get yourself into the playoffs. That’s where the magic happens. A year ago, the Braves had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury and were amid what seemed to be a desperate Trade Deadline clamor to cobble together something resembling a Major League outfield. Two and a half months later, they’d won the World Series. October is what it’s all about.
With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought
MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
Brewers' brass breaks down Hader trade
MILWAUKEE -- As the Brewers celebrated their past on Friday and tried to get the present back on the rails, principal owner Mark Attanasio and president of baseball operations David Stearns responded to fan backlash stemming from the surprising trade of All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres. A 5-1...
