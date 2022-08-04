ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Steamy Night Ahead... More Heat Tuesday w/Pop-Up Storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast for the rest of the evening. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
Scattered downpours to continue today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
WTGS

Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Waterspouts reported near Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island

FOLLY BEACH — Trained weather spotters saw waterspouts near the shores of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island early Aug. 7. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued a marine warning around 9:30 a.m., reporting a water cyclone was driving west. One was also spotted about 20 minutes later near the entrance to the Charleston Harbor.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
The Charleston Press

No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston

North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene. According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
Charleston City Paper

15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston

From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins

SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two lanes northbound on Highway 17 and Oakland Market are back open after a crash. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
CHARLESTON, SC

