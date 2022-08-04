Read on www.live5news.com
live5news.com
Steamy Night Ahead... More Heat Tuesday w/Pop-Up Storms!
live5news.com
Scattered downpours to continue today!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
abcnews4.com
Funnel cloud spotted above Lowcountry sky on Monday
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry beachgoers were treated to an intriguing sky on Monday afternoon. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg shared incredible video from Folly Beach of blue skies contrasting with storm clouds. ABC News 4 Storm Tracker Chief Meteorologist Dave Williams confirmed the footage captured...
WTGS
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
The Post and Courier
Waterspouts reported near Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island
FOLLY BEACH — Trained weather spotters saw waterspouts near the shores of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island early Aug. 7. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued a marine warning around 9:30 a.m., reporting a water cyclone was driving west. One was also spotted about 20 minutes later near the entrance to the Charleston Harbor.
Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Slow start to hurricane season — but watch out
While hurricane season is off to a slower than usual start this year, things might change in the coming weeks as the peak of the season has started. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expecting more tropical cyclone activity now that August is here. Some 90% of...
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston
North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene. According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
I was born and raised in Charleston. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit.
Many travelers book trips during hurricane season, overlook important history, and wear the wrong shoes when they visit South Carolina's largest city.
live5news.com
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
charlestondaily.net
Opening Weekend at The Refinery’s New Amphitheater (Charleston, SC) – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – August 13-14, 2022
The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., is just days away from hosting the first musical acts at its new outdoor amphitheater – Trouble No More and Trevor Hall – during opening weekend August 13-14. Saturday night will kick off with Memphis-based...
live5news.com
VIDEO: New Savannah Hwy. project could bring traffic relief
VIDEO: The Charleston County Public Library Mount Pleasant branch is set to re-open today.
30 highest-rated dessert shops in Charleston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
High bacteria levels recorded in some popular Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Waterkeeper noted a “mixed bag” in its weekly water quality report, with high levels of bacteria present in some of the more popular local waterways. Despite mostly dry weather over the past several days, high results were found in the lower Hobcaw Creek and in Charleston Harbor near the Yorktown […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Part of Highway 17N in Mt. Pleasant back open
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says two lanes northbound on Highway 17 and Oakland Market are back open after a crash. Officials say no one was hurt in the crash.
live5news.com
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
