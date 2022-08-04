ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
TEXAS STATE
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
12NewsNow

'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
WACO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
BURKBURNETT, TX

