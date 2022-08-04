Read on www.caldwelltx.gov
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KWTX
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
Texas juvenile detention center inmates experience ‘appalling’ living conditions, advocates say
The Texas Tribune reported statewide staffing shortages mean children and teenagers are forced to stay in the cells for up to 22 hours a day, without water or bathroom breaks.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
texasstandard.org
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
The power went out for millions of Texans during a massive storm in February 2021. Hundreds of people died. How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.? Hosted by Mose Buchele, The Disconnect looks at more than a century of events that led up to the blackout and what happens now. Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
KSN.com
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — Despite water restrictions imposed on Rio Grande Valley residents due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from irrigation canals beside for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned. At a canal south of the town of Mission on Thursday, trucks...
Will Abbott declare a public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak?
President Joe Biden today declared a public health emergency to assist with the response to the monkeypox outbreak. To date, over6,600 Americans have been infected with the virus.
KSN.com
Arrests deal ‘devastating blow’ to transnational smuggling gang after migrant woman’s death in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Law enforcement officials have solved the death of an Indigenous Guatemalan woman last year in Crane County, Texas, and in the process have taken down the leaders of a ruthless international human smuggling organization. The woman’s family had paid smugglers $10,000 to transport...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
seminolesentinel.com
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SNAP Benefits for Texans Increased for August, but Many Still Don’t Have Funds
On Aug. 2, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is extending emergency SNAP benefits to Texas residents, providing more than $305.5 million to SNAP...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
San Antonio man handed one of Texas' longest ever animal abuse prison sentences
The good news is Buddy is in a new loving home.
