Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission tries to thwart fraudulent attempts to obtain absentee ballots
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has taken several steps to address isolated attempts to show weaknesses with the system of mailing out absentee ballots to voters. The commission's action this week comes after a small group of conservative activists, including in Racine, submitted false information to obtain absentee ballots in another attempt to show that fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission assures absentee voting is secure, reliable for Aug. 9 Primary
MADISON, Wis. — On Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission emphasized voting absentee in Wisconsin remains a "secure and reliable" way to vote. Wisconsin Elections Commission emphasized voting absentee in Wisconsin remains a "secure and reliable" way to vote. WEC said any unlawful election activity would be taken seriously. The...
Trump ally takes on Walker protégé in Wis. governor's race
MADISON — Republican hopes to reclaim a crucial governor’s seat in swing-state Wisconsin this year long appeared to rest on Rebecca Kleefisch, a former TV news anchor who spent eight years as former Gov. Scott Walker’s heir apparent and vowed to continue his sharply conservative policies. Then a wealthy construction company owner jumped in, dumped $12 million of his own money into the race and won Donald Trump’s backing.
Wisconsin elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner’s proposal...
drydenwire.com
Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association
I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wortfm.org
Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.
Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Officials Decide Not to Recommend Charges Against Man Who Committed Voter Fraud
(AP) Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other...
spectrumnews1.com
Running the numbers on the 2024 RNC in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of both the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention, various event planners and organizers have talked about a potential economic impact to the region of $200 million. "We know the $200 million number is a wild exaggeration," Dr. Victor Matheson, an...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
wortfm.org
Lawsuit Against Wisconsin’s 19th-Century Abortion Ban Moves Forward
A lawsuit against Wisconsin’s abortion ban was filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul more than a month ago – four days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade – is moving forward. It’s been assigned to Judge Diane Schlipper, who assumed office on Monday after being elected...
empowerwisconsin.org
Taxpayers pay $600,000 for defunder Barnes’ police protection
MADISON — If Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes still has any interest in defunding the police, perhaps he should start with his taxpayer-funded security detail. According to a Fox News Digital investigation, the presumptive Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate racked up a nearly $600,000 bill for his State Police detail over two years, while he was embracing the defund the police movement.
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
milwaukeeindependent.com
George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist
He was from out of state but garnered an enthusiastic following in Wisconsin. The media mocked him with unflattering stories and cartoons, and he mocked them back. His campaign message exploited ethnic and racial tensions, and he capitalized on rural and urban divisions. And he divided his own political party as well, with long-reaching effects. Fifty years before Donald Trump upended politics in the U.S. and in the Badger State, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, an ardent proponent of racial segregation, threatened to do the same, and Wisconsin was a key element to his political success.
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
