cherokeephoenix.org
Sellers looks back on nearly 30 years of teaching youth
TAHLEQUAH – After teaching second grade for 28 years, Cherokee Nation citizen Glenda Sellers retired as a teacher but did not leave the rural Cherokee County school of Grand View behind. Sellers is now the school’s family services coordinator and continues to help mold the children who come through...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Hosting Back-To-School Bash At Parent Resource Center
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom in less than two weeks. The district is inviting parents and kids to their second annual back-to-school bash Saturday at the TPS Parent Resource Center near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
Tulsa Public Schools challenges accreditation downgrade
Tulsa Public Schools is asking the State School Board to reconsider its accreditation being downgraded.
Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation
Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
News On 6
Broken Arrow Public Schools To Host Support Job Fair
On Thursday, Broken Arrow Public Schools will hold a Support Job Fair. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Broken Arrow High School cafeteria. The district is looking to fill positions for the upcoming school year in the areas of transportation, child nutrition and before and after school child care.
moreclaremore.com
Pigskin Pigout is Tomorrow, Claremore!
It’s time for the unofficial start to Zebra football season! The Pigskin Pigout is Saturday, August 6, from 5p – 7p at the CHS Cafeteria. Come out to meet and support your 2022 Zebra football team and eat some great BBQ sponsored by Billy Sims. Tickets are $12 each and include pork, beans, potatoes, bread, and dessert.
Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
News On 6
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Howard “Sandy” Huff
A visitation for Howard Sanford Huff (“Sandy” to close friends and family) will be held from 1-8 p.m, Friday, August 5, 2022 at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Howard Sanford...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Career Services Wagoner satellite office
WAGONER – Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with Wagoner County officials to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on Aug. 2. The new office is located at 109 N. Casaver in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse. “I truly believe the most powerful thing...
moreclaremore.com
Gerome Riley – How it Was Part 3
Claremore Daily Progress June 8, 2018 Rick Heaton Progress Correspondent. Fourteen years before Texas Western College made history, the Lincoln School boy’s basketball team in Claremore was making history of its own. Lincoln School, Claremore’s school for the black community before desegregation, put quite a team on the court...
80-Year-Old Claremore Man Uses Scooter To Tend To Flourishing Backyard Garden
A man in Claremore said his garden has always brought him joy and purpose. But when he fell a couple years ago, he had to get creative to figure out how to continue growing his favorite vegetables. Larry now uses a scooter and has created a backyard oasis to wheel...
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Tulsa police, Special Olympics Oklahoma team up for ‘Tip a Cop’ day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police joined other law enforcement agencies from across the state for “Tip a Cop” day. Officers served coffee and breakfast to customers at Back Bear Diner on Friday. Each department who took part got part 100 percent of the tips for their department...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
moreclaremore.com
Farmers market this Saturday
Rogers County Farmers Market every Saturday – Rogers County Courthouse 7am-11am.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation mourns loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of its most renowned artists with the loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah on Aug. 3. The award-winning artist was known for creating works of art from copper, silver, gold, brass, nickel, aluminum and steel in both traditional and contemporary styles. He was a second-generation jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, Quannah Chuleewah of Pryor. Toneh was born in 1959 and had been practicing his craft since the age of 14.
sapulpatimes.com
Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission
A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
