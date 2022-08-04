ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Sellers looks back on nearly 30 years of teaching youth

TAHLEQUAH – After teaching second grade for 28 years, Cherokee Nation citizen Glenda Sellers retired as a teacher but did not leave the rural Cherokee County school of Grand View behind. Sellers is now the school’s family services coordinator and continues to help mold the children who come through...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Public Schools To Host Support Job Fair

On Thursday, Broken Arrow Public Schools will hold a Support Job Fair. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Broken Arrow High School cafeteria. The district is looking to fill positions for the upcoming school year in the areas of transportation, child nutrition and before and after school child care.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
moreclaremore.com

Pigskin Pigout is Tomorrow, Claremore!

It’s time for the unofficial start to Zebra football season! The Pigskin Pigout is Saturday, August 6, from 5p – 7p at the CHS Cafeteria. Come out to meet and support your 2022 Zebra football team and eat some great BBQ sponsored by Billy Sims. Tickets are $12 each and include pork, beans, potatoes, bread, and dessert.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend

The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Howard “Sandy” Huff

A visitation for Howard Sanford Huff (“Sandy” to close friends and family) will be held from 1-8 p.m, Friday, August 5, 2022 at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Howard Sanford...
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Gerome Riley – How it Was Part 3

Claremore Daily Progress June 8, 2018 Rick Heaton Progress Correspondent. Fourteen years before Texas Western College made history, the Lincoln School boy’s basketball team in Claremore was making history of its own. Lincoln School, Claremore’s school for the black community before desegregation, put quite a team on the court...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation mourns loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of one of its most renowned artists with the loss of metalsmith Toneh Chuleewah on Aug. 3. The award-winning artist was known for creating works of art from copper, silver, gold, brass, nickel, aluminum and steel in both traditional and contemporary styles. He was a second-generation jeweler, following in the footsteps of his father, Quannah Chuleewah of Pryor. Toneh was born in 1959 and had been practicing his craft since the age of 14.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission

A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
SAPULPA, OK

