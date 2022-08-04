Read on moreclaremore.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sapulpatimes.com
Hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and love—all found at The Big Dipper
Author’s note: This is an expanded version of a story and post that first appeared on The Sapulpa News and Views Facebook Page a half dozen years ago. It was one of their most-viewed posts of all time, especially after Route 66 enthusiasts near and far began to share it on social media. There were more than 10,000 views within a three-month period.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
News On 6
Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale
Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
80-Year-Old Claremore Man Uses Scooter To Tend To Flourishing Backyard Garden
A man in Claremore said his garden has always brought him joy and purpose. But when he fell a couple years ago, he had to get creative to figure out how to continue growing his favorite vegetables. Larry now uses a scooter and has created a backyard oasis to wheel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme
The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
News On 6
Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair
Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
moreclaremore.com
It’s School Supply Time, Claremore!
It’s that time of year again… SCHOOL SUPPLY TIME!. Click the links below for the 22-23 lists for Claremore Public Schools. JOM pickup is happening TODAY (Thursday, August 4) from 9a – 12p and Tuesday, August 9, from 2p – 6p at the CPS Enrollment Center.
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
IN THIS ARTICLE
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Howard “Sandy” Huff
A visitation for Howard Sanford Huff (“Sandy” to close friends and family) will be held from 1-8 p.m, Friday, August 5, 2022 at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Howard Sanford...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
moreclaremore.com
Gerome Riley – How it Was Part 3
Claremore Daily Progress June 8, 2018 Rick Heaton Progress Correspondent. Fourteen years before Texas Western College made history, the Lincoln School boy’s basketball team in Claremore was making history of its own. Lincoln School, Claremore’s school for the black community before desegregation, put quite a team on the court...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
moreclaremore.com
Farmers market this Saturday
Rogers County Farmers Market every Saturday – Rogers County Courthouse 7am-11am.
New video of wild NE Oklahoma chase
Local law enforcement is providing an up-close look at a wild chase through Northeast Oklahoma earlier this week.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
sapulpatimes.com
Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission
A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
Comments / 0