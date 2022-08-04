ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

sapulpatimes.com

Hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and love—all found at The Big Dipper

Author’s note: This is an expanded version of a story and post that first appeared on The Sapulpa News and Views Facebook Page a half dozen years ago. It was one of their most-viewed posts of all time, especially after Route 66 enthusiasts near and far began to share it on social media. There were more than 10,000 views within a three-month period.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
News On 6

Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale

Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
TULSA, OK
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington Co. Free Fair with the FOOTLOOSE Theme

The Washington County Free Fair is September 6 through the 11th at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel!. This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Joining us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION of Friday, Rebecca Moses and Hannah Hough told us there will be everything from a car cruise, to the farm olympics, a hot dog eating contest, a Saturday Night Dance and some old-fashioned homemade ice cream and dessert!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa SPCA Looking For Home For Special-Needs Dog In Wheelchair

Tulsa SPCA said a special-needs dog is in urgent need of a new loving home. The organization said the dog uses a wheelchair and did have an adopted family until they recently could no longer care for him. Staff said Hercules is special not just because of his paralysis. The...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

It’s School Supply Time, Claremore!

It’s that time of year again… SCHOOL SUPPLY TIME!. Click the links below for the 22-23 lists for Claremore Public Schools. JOM pickup is happening TODAY (Thursday, August 4) from 9a – 12p and Tuesday, August 9, from 2p – 6p at the CPS Enrollment Center.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Remembering Howard “Sandy” Huff

A visitation for Howard Sanford Huff (“Sandy” to close friends and family) will be held from 1-8 p.m, Friday, August 5, 2022 at the MMS-Payne Funeral Home with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Howard Sanford...
CLAREMORE, OK
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Gerome Riley – How it Was Part 3

Claremore Daily Progress June 8, 2018 Rick Heaton Progress Correspondent. Fourteen years before Texas Western College made history, the Lincoln School boy’s basketball team in Claremore was making history of its own. Lincoln School, Claremore’s school for the black community before desegregation, put quite a team on the court...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission

A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
SAPULPA, OK

