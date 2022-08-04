Read on www.virtualbx.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Socorro ISD holds ribbon-cutting for brand new school, hoping to alleviate overflow problems in the district
EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ben Narbuth Elementary, hoping to alleviate overflow problems in the district. SISD is experiencing an overflow in the district with the new school year starting Monday. Many parents whose children attend an SISD school have voiced concerns and frustrations after their registered child was turned away on the first day of school.
Jefferson High School unveils state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District celebrated the completion of its new three-story Jefferson High School this Friday morning. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
Tax free weekend underway in El Paso, Las Cruces
Everything back to school related from shoes, backpacks, and clothing will be tax free all weekend starting august 5th and ending Sunday August 7th. According to David Gest, a spokesperson for The outlet shoppes at El Paso in addition to the tax free weekend there will be additional deals. “We have up to 70 percent […]
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
El Paso gas shortage: Some El Pasoans forced to drive 3 miles for gas
EL PASO, Texas -- Many gas pumps across the Sun City had sleeves over the handles Saturday, informing customers that it was out of order. "There's no gas! Period." Mike Ahumada, an El Paso resident told ABC-7 Saturday that he went to over 6 different gas stations to try and fill up, and traveled over 3 miles.
Cherry Hill and Other Popular Hangout Spots for High Schoolers in El Paso
With El Pasoans heading back to school, this was a good time to look back at the popular hangout spots many loved to go to when they were in school. We all had particular hangouts where, as teenagers, we were able to gather and socialize without having adults breathing down our backs! For me, it was a place dubbed "the wall" and I only went once or twice because I wasn't that cool in high school.
El Pasoans feeling frustrated due to the gas shortage in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several gas stations in far east El Paso are without gas. Many El Pasoans that pulled up to the gas station to fill up their tanks were met with a surprise: no gas. "Man I’m heated dog, what if I run out of gas...
Texas Parents Terrified After School Loses Track of Child on Bus
Two texas parents were faced with a very terrifying situation. Cecilia Gomez, the mother of a 7-year-old El Paso girl Mia, sent her daughter to school on the bus for the first time. A technical problem happened that morning and bus numbers changed, so Gomez informed her daughter about the change and instructed her to take a new bus number for her ride home.
Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening. It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported. All eastbound traffic […]
ABC-7 XTRA: Private schools, Charter Schools tackle learning loss
EL PASO, Texas -- What started as a two-week lockdown turned into months on end of online learning. The pandemic isn't over. With students returning to class after having to make so many adjustments over the last few years, educators have their work cut out for them. ABC-7 Xtra host...
El Paso Juvenile detention holding more youth as state halts intake
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staffing shortages impacting the five state juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and they are no longer taking youths. El Paso County Juvenile system is also dealing with staffing shortages as well and more youth in their facilities as juveniles who were supposed to go to state facilities cannot. “That backlog […]
Brown Middle School was on lockout after report of subject with a gun call
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District officials say a lockout has been lifted at the school, and reports of an incident of a subject with a gun had nothing to do with the school. El Paso Police say the school was on lockdown due to a subject...
Local Food Vendors Wanted for Mobile Food Kitchen at EPCC
Calling all local food vendors (and I know there's a lot of you out there!)- El Paso Community College is looking for you!. According to one of their posts, El Paso Community College is seeking a vendor to operate a concession at its “mobile food kitchen” located at the Valle Verde Campus. Check it out below!
Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
Did You Know The El Paso Riders And Veterans Have Their Own Tank
Yep, the El Paso veterans support group sure does ... and they built it themselves. The El Paso Veteran & Riders Association, (EPVRA), has been assisting El Paso area veterans for about 7 years now according to EPVRA President Darell Mond. The organization exists to provide support for El Paso area veterans in the way of ensuring they have food, funding and shelter among other things. Basically, they provide whatever various veterans find themselves in need of, including advice and counseling.
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are working to determine what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland […]
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
