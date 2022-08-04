ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Republican governors call Democrat spending bill "reckless"

By By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XWOH_0h4uvRaT00

(The Center Square) – Twenty-one Republican governors called the Inflation Reduction Act "another reckless tax and spending spree" in a joint statement released Thursday.

The legislation, dubbed the "Democrats spending bill" by Republicans, would reduce the federal deficit, Senate Democrats said in a summary .

But the $740 billion bill would hurt all Americans, the Republican governors said.

"While denying recession, Democrats want to raise taxes on businesses and manufacturers, which will force higher costs onto consumers, worsen inflation, and aggravate shortages," they said in the letter. "With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities."

Democrats maintain the measure would reduce inflation by investing taxpayer dollars into domestic energy production and manufacturing and lowering carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. Republicans have maintained that Biden's policies hindered energy production in the oil and gas industry, leading to record high gas prices this summer, which in part contributed to 40-year high inflation. They point to the president's executive orders ending new leases for oil production on federal lands, ending the Keystone Pipeline construction and other restrictions on the industry.

Democrats say their bill also would allow Medicaid to negotiate prescription drug prices, something critics say will discourage investment in new treatments. The Affordable Care Act also would be extended for three years under Democrats' plans. The bill also includes up to $7,500 in tax credits on the purchase of an electric or fuel cell vehicle made in America.

Large corporations would be required to pay a minimum 15% tax and the measure would not raise taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year, according to remarks by President Joe Biden.

The joint statement opposing the Inflation Reduction Act was made by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp, Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey, Ariz. Gov. Doug Ducey, Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Idaho Gove. Brad Little, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Miss. Governor Tate Reeves, Mo. Gov Mike Parson, Mont. Gov. Greg Gianforte, Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts, N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu, Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Va. Gov. Glenn Younkin, and Wyo. Gov. Mark Gordon.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
Tennessee Lookout

Lukewarm Lee’s failure to take a stand may cost him his career

I’ve spent a great deal of time over the last couple of weeks pondering the conundrum that is Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. During that time, Lee has faced a barrage of criticism for his failure to repudiate comments by the president of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, the latter of whom was captured on video at […] The post Lukewarm Lee’s failure to take a stand may cost him his career appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Every Democrat and eight Republicans in the House vote to protect contraception

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to protect access to contraception, following warnings from congressional Democrats that emboldened Republican state lawmakers and the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority could undermine constitutional rights to reproductive healthcare after striking down Roe v Wade.The Right to Contraception Act affirms Americans’ right to contraceptive care – including oral birth control, intrauterine devices, or IUDs, and emergency contraception like the morning-after pill – as well as the right of physicians to provide them.Only eight Republicans joined House Democrats in support with a vote of 228-195 on 21 July. GOP Reps Liz Cheney...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Doug Burgum
Person
Greg Gianforte
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Doug Ducey
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Democrats#Keystone Pipeline#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Americans#Medicaid
CNBC

House Democrats push for Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax

Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., have introduced the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Act, calling for a 20% levy on households worth more than $100 million. The 20% tax applies to "total income," including earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, according to the bill. However,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Senate GOP re-election committee chair Scott spotlights fundraising in Republican push to win back majority

DALLAS – In the battle for control of the Senate, money matters. And right now, Democrats are clearly winning the campaign cash dash. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), acknowledges that "money is a significant issue in any campaign" and that many of the GOP Senate nominees this cycle "have gone through very tough primaries."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy