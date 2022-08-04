A Cool Piece of Technology Let’s You Track Your Kid on a Tyler, Texas School Bus

Read on 1073kissfmtexas.com
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Smith County Missing Juvenile
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Aug. 6, at approximately 7:15 a.m., 16-year-old Kaegan Wright left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County. He was on foot and left in an unknown direction. Kaegan has a slight mental condition but is fully functional and athletic. His family stated […]
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
‘A lot of people loved him’: East Texans attend deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the last call came over the radio, silence filled the air. On Friday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and hundreds of first responders mourned the loss of one of their own during the funeral for deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who died in the line of duty. “My job, what I do […]
City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive. The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive. The city’s goal is to be able...
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app. The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths. Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined […]
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
City of Tyler Parks and Rec Fun Forest Pool open for one more week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lisa Wells with the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation department stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about how next week is the last week the Fun Forest Pool will be open and how the Tyler Rose Garden is open despite ongoing construction.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
There’s A Diaper-Wearing Trespasser On The Loose
In Tyler, Texas, there’s a diaper-wearing trespasser running around! Many residents reporting seeing a man in his 50’s running around in a diaper, black tennis shoes and a face mask. A neighbor tried to apprehend the man, but escaped and hopped into a silver truck and drove off.
East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story. Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Rejoice, Cookie Monsters! Tylerites Chime in on Where to Find the Best
Locals have much to say about where to find some of the best cookies in Tyler, Texas. We are extremely fortunate to live in an area that does food so very well. Seriously. I've had the joy of partaking of some fabulous culinary marvels all around the country. Even so, some of my favorite food is right here at home in East Texas. And as a Tyler, Texas resident that happens to be a bit obsessed with finding the perfect cookie, I'm glad to know we have so many options.
KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Fire Department
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Mineola Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Friday. Fire Chief David Madson is very proud of his firefighters. ” (I’m) very proud, super bunch of firefighters. That’s all you can say,” he said.
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
