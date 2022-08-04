ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
TheConversationCanada

Women are too tired and time-strapped for board games due to shrinking leisure time

Women don’t enjoy as much leisure time as men, and during the pandemic, it’s been particularly bad. According to the American Time Use Survey, women have nearly an hour less leisure time than men each day. And sadly, the numbers add up. Women often did three times as much childcare as men during the pandemic. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has been tracking the steady decline of leisure time since the 1970s. North Americans are now spending anywhere from 1.5 to 1.8 times more on paid work than leisure activities, and this loss of leisure is attributed in part...
HOBBIES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hot dog-flavored candy? Hamburger, too? Why Tailgate Candy Corn tastes like a mistake

Why do they keep messing with candy corn? I know that the original flavor is a subject of debate. Every Halloween people argue over whether it’s the one true candy of the holiday or a waxy abomination. I personally am candy corn agnostic. I neither seek it out nor avoid it. It’s just sort of there, like a garnish that’s bad for your teeth. ...
FOOD & DRINKS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales

In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today.  After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there were two places for the timber […] The post Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Ticks#Lyme Disease#Dog Services#Pet Owner
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy