We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Idahoans Are Absolutely Losing Their Minds Over a Facebook Post
The internet is a beautiful, magical and strange place. So much can be found on the internet: an abundance of information, connectivity with people near and far, and (unfortunately) a fair amount of drama and conflict between users. We’re not sure if it’s the anonymity of being behind a keyboard...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
The Best Ice Cream Treat To Try This Summer In Idaho And Surrounding States
The weather this summer has been nothing short of brutal in Idaho. We've had a month straight of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. It just isn't right! We 're all struggling...well...most of us are struggling. If you own a ice cream shop you probably aren't hating the heat this summer. If...
Women are too tired and time-strapped for board games due to shrinking leisure time
Women don’t enjoy as much leisure time as men, and during the pandemic, it’s been particularly bad. According to the American Time Use Survey, women have nearly an hour less leisure time than men each day. And sadly, the numbers add up. Women often did three times as much childcare as men during the pandemic. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has been tracking the steady decline of leisure time since the 1970s. North Americans are now spending anywhere from 1.5 to 1.8 times more on paid work than leisure activities, and this loss of leisure is attributed in part...
Hot dog-flavored candy? Hamburger, too? Why Tailgate Candy Corn tastes like a mistake
Why do they keep messing with candy corn? I know that the original flavor is a subject of debate. Every Halloween people argue over whether it’s the one true candy of the holiday or a waxy abomination. I personally am candy corn agnostic. I neither seek it out nor avoid it. It’s just sort of there, like a garnish that’s bad for your teeth. ...
Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales
In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today. After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there were two places for the timber […] The post Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s skin cancer rate among the highest in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho — It’s summer in Idaho and with the hot, sunny weather, people are getting more sun exposure. Illness isn't top of mind while playing outdoors, but sun exposure without proper protection can lead to skin cancer. Dermatologist Dr. Ryan Wells at Dermatology Clinic of Idaho says,...
Ada County reports West Nile in mosquitoes trapped in two locations
MERIDIAN, Idaho — For the first time in 2022, the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District on Friday confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The samples of mosquitoes that tested positive were collected near North Five Mile Road and West Nazareth Way (just south of McMillan) in Boise and East Deer Flat Road and South Cloverdale Road in Kuna.
