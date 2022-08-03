Read on corrections.az.gov
Family of slain MSCO detention officer speaks out: 'The justice system completely failed us'
PHOENIX — Jorge Vargas’ family said justice was not served after the man convicted of killing him was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Vargas had been a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer for eight years, before he was murdered on his driveway as he was getting ready to go to work on August 8, 2013.
24-year sentence for man who killed of Arizona jail officer
A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
Two plead guilty in deadly human smuggling-related rollover wreck
Two suspects pleaded guilty in federal court following a deadly rollover involving alleged human smuggling.
Serial car theft suspect arrested in south Phoenix after month-long investigation
PHOENIX - A suspected serial car thief has been arrested by Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix. On Aug. 1, detectives served search warrants at two homes near 16th Street and Broadway and 16th Street and Southern after a month-long vehicle theft investigation. Brandon Jones, 37, was allegedly...
Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger
Matthew Dylan Ramirez and Jesus Madrid-Varela pleaded guilty for transporting undocumented immigrants for money resulting in a rollover accident and the death of a passenger. The post Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger appeared first on KYMA.
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter
Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
He was recruited thru Snapchat to smuggle migrants. Now a Tempe man could be going to prison
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man has pleaded guilty in court to partaking in a human smuggling operation that ended in the death of a 36-year-old woman from Mexico. Matthew Dylan Ramirez, 20, of Tempe has pleaded guilty to crimes committed last May in Arizona and could be sentenced to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
Suspect wanted for breaking through drywall at north Phoenix auto shop, stealing tools
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on camera stealing from an auto parts shop after busting through the drywall of the building. The alleged burglary happened on May 15 at around 1:30 a.m. at a shop near 7th Street and Butler Drive. Police...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
Official police reports state that a motor vehicle accident took place in Glendale when a car crashed into a couple’s apartment unit while they were sleeping. The incident occurred early on Wednesday.
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. Brittney Brady, 23, made her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court. According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to...
Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say
The Department of Public Safety didn’t say how many people died, only that it involved two cars. Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. Former diplomat explains background of arms dealer in...
Child found wandering alone in Laveen, parents located
LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reunited a child who was found wandering alone in Laveen with his family. Officials said the boy was located near 32nd Drive and Olney Avenue on Wednesday. Deputies were able to bring the child back to his family after reaching out...
