Maricopa County, AZ

24-year sentence for man who killed of Arizona jail officer

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
Detention officer murdered: Victim's family outraged at plea deal that was made with shooter

Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter. The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Maricopa County, AZ
Florence, AZ
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
Anthony Marin
Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad

An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
Child found wandering alone in Laveen, parents located

LAVEEN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has reunited a child who was found wandering alone in Laveen with his family. Officials said the boy was located near 32nd Drive and Olney Avenue on Wednesday. Deputies were able to bring the child back to his family after reaching out...
